Military

EU military training mission in Mali to keep going for now

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
LISBON (Reuters) - The European Union military training mission in Mali will continue for the time being despite the latest crisis in the West African country, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

“They (the Mali military) are very much engaged in fighting all over the territory of Mali, and I don’t think it is going to help the country to stop this activity,” Borrell told reporters after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Lisbon.

“But let’s see how things are going.”

