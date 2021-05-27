‘Maine Ahead’ Memorial Day weekend update by MDOT
KITTERY — The "Maine Ahead" project on the Piscatacqua River (I-95) Bridge in Kittery is entering its third and final year on time and on budget. This project is improving safety and mobility on Maine's most important bridge and will preserve the structure for another 50 years of use. This work is also preparing the bridge for an Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) project, which will allow part-time shoulder use during peak travel times.www.penbaypilot.com