What time is the race at Charlotte? Everything you need to know

By Nicole Natchus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, N.C. -- This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series will make a homecoming trip as the field heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for Sunday’s 600 miles of Remembrance. After tying Petty Enterprises for the all-time wins record in the Cup Series and claiming Chevrolet’s 800th win with a rain-shortened victory by Chase Elliott at the Circuit of The Americas, the Hendrick Motorsports teammates have their focus forward and are looking to build on their two wins on 1.5-mile tracks this season and claim the record-breaking win for the organization.

www.hendrickmotorsports.com
