Boston Whaler opens second plant in Flagler County

By Brent Woronoff bworonoff@hometownnewsmediagroup.com
hometownnewsvolusia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe high demand for Boston Whaler boats has outgrown the Edgewater manufacturing facility’s ability to keep up with supply. With a ceremonial groundbreaking at the Brunswick Corp.’s old Sea Ray Boats plant off Roberts Road in Flagler County, Boston Whaler will now start manufacturing boats at a second facility. “Boston...

