Boston Whaler opens second plant in Flagler County

Nestled in Wilbur-by-the Sea, one of Florida's most sought-after seaside neighborhoods, this wonderful home has an open concept, topped by soaring ceilings and covered by hardwood floors. The kitchen, which is open to the dining and living area, features granite countertops, an island, with beautiful pendant lighting above, updated soft-close cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. The primary bedroom suite has sliders to the back deck and a bathroom with a garden tub, an updated double vanity and a granite countertop. The two other bedrooms and bath share a suite. Additional highlights include double-pane, tilt-in windows, plantation shutters, a 2019 AC and ceiling fans throughout. There’s a large under-roof front porch and a back deck that faces west for sunsets. The lower level of the home features an enormous garage space, large enough for four cars, with cabinetry and a stainless-steel commercial sink and an unfinished room that could be additional living space. Come see for yourself at an open house Saturday from noon-2 p.m.