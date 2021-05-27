Cancel
South San Francisco, CA

Young Adults Encouraged to Apply for Emergency Medical Services Corps Program’s Fall 2021

By Editor
everythingsouthcity.com
 8 days ago

South San Francisco, CA May 26, 2021 Press Release. Applications are now open for young adults in San Mateo County interested in joining the nationally-renowned Emergency Medical Services Corps Program's Fall 2021 Co-ed cohort beginning in July/August 2021. Please click here for a link to the application. The EMS Corps...

everythingsouthcity.com
South San Francisco, CA
Society
Local
California Society
State
California State
City
San Leandro, CA
City
South San Francisco, CA
