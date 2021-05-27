Young Adults Encouraged to Apply for Emergency Medical Services Corps Program’s Fall 2021

Mayor Randy Finkey presented a proclamation to Friendship Hose Co. EMS last week, marking Emergency Medical Services Week. He is pictured above with EMS Chief Darci Newcomer, left, and EMT Teresea Bear. The proclamation reads: Whereas, the Emergency Medical Services unit of the Friendship Hose Co. No. 1, Inc. is comprised of extremely dedicated public safety professionals who give unselfishly of their personal time in order to train, certify, and respond to emergency calls for service within our community; and Whereas, a new third ambulance unit was added to the EMS fleet in 2016, to better serve the community; and Whereas, the Emergency Medical Technicians of the Friendship Hose Co. No. 1, Inc responded to a total of 1,050 calls for service; and Whereas, the men and women of the Friendship Hose Co. No. 1 Inc. EMS often work under extremely stressful and hazardous conditions risking their own lives and personal safety for the sake of others. It is hereby proclaimed that I, Randy L. Finkey, as head of the Executive Branch of the Borough government for the Borough of Newville, Cumberland County, Pennsylvania do hereby proclaim the week of May 16, 2021, through May 22, 2021, as.