Neural Magic, an AI company offering a novel software architecture for machine learning, announced that industry veteran Brian Stevens will be joining the company as Chief Executive Officer. Stevens brings vast experience in open source, enterprise, and hyper-scale cloud to the team. Before joining Neural Magic, Stevens was Vice President and CTO of Google Cloud and Executive Vice President and CTO of Red Hat. Stevens will lead the company as it continues to create groundbreaking algorithms and tools that bring software, rather than specialized hardware, back to center stage in machine learning infrastructure.