Rockies podcast: Breaking down Colorado’s road woes, top prospects and upcoming homestand
In this packed edition of the On The Rox podcast, Denver Post sportswriters Kyle Newman and Patrick Saunders break down the Rockies’ road woes in the first two months of the season. What are the odds that Colorado breaks the MLB record for lowest road winning percentage in a single season? Plus, analysis on prospects to know across all four levels of Colorado’s farm system and previewing the upcoming homestand against the Rangers and Athletics.www.denverpost.com