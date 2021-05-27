Rockies podcast: Breaking down Colorado’s road woes, top prospects and upcoming homestand

Santos (0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out one across 1.2 innings, taking the loss to the Reds on Saturday. Santos made his season debut Saturday with the Rockies. He was called on to pitch multiple innings in extras and ultimately allowed two runs to receive the loss. The 24-year-old only pitched six innings in his rookie year last season and it didn't go well, allowing 11 earned runs. His major-league stint with Colorado may not last very long.