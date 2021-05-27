Belfast Rotary golf tournament tees off June 5

BELFAST—If you're wondering why Camden and Rockland get the Snow Birds moniker and Belfast gets the Snow Bats, it's because years ago, the citizens of Belfast earned the affectionate nickname of Moon Bats. Compared to Camden and Rockland, Belfast was fairly quiet this year, with not a lot of business movement, but Penobscot Bay Pilot has the rundown on everything that has opened and changed while you were gone.