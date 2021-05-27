newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belfast, ME

Belfast Rotary golf tournament tees off June 5

penbaypilot.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHPORT — The Belfast Rotary Club charitable fundraiser and golf tournament tees off at the Northport Golf Club on Saturday, June 5. “We had to cancel this popular event last year but I guess people are anxious to play golf this spring,” said event chairperson Paul Doody, of Camden National Bank, in a news release. “We’re full up with eighteen four-person teams signed up to challenge the 2019 winning team from Penobscot McCrum Foods in Belfast.”

www.penbaypilot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belfast, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Sports
City
Northport, ME
Belfast, ME
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#The Belfast Rotary Club#Camden National Bank#Penobscot Mccrum Foods#The Rotary Club#Zoom#Belfastrotary Org#Northport Golf Club#5k Road Races#Sponsorships#Special Donations#Pancake Breakfasts#Scholarships#Spring#Holiday Gifts#Food Pantries#Businesses#Mccrum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Maine Statenrcm.org

My Maine This Week: Betsey Foster

NRCM member Betsey Foster of Greenwood, Maine, shares some beautiful photos she took in Western Maine last summer. Thank you, Betsey, for these photos and for sharing the beauty found in the woods in this part of the state. What plants are you seeing during your time outside in Maine...
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Services, food, art: Maine entrepreneurs compete to be ‘Top Gun’

Pizza dough, dental services, vacation upgrades, bike fleets. Those are just some of the entrepreneurial ideas making the grade for the 2021 Top Gun Program. Eight entrepreneurs have been selected to compete as finalists in the statewide Top Gun Showcase on May 26 for a chance to win $25,000. The...
Belfast, MEfoxbangor.com

Community helps plant one million daffodils in Belfast

BELFAST — Have you drove through Belfast lately? Because if you have, you may have noticed thousands of daffodils planted throughout the city. From city parks to outside businesses, and everywhere in between, daffodils are popping up throughout the city of Belfast. In an effort to beautify the city, a...
Belfast, MEpenbaypilot.com

Welcome back to the Belfast area, Snow Bats 2021!

BELFAST—If you're wondering why Camden and Rockland get the Snow Birds moniker and Belfast gets the Snow Bats, it's because years ago, the citizens of Belfast earned the affectionate nickname of Moon Bats. Compared to Camden and Rockland, Belfast was fairly quiet this year, with not a lot of business movement, but Penobscot Bay Pilot has the rundown on everything that has opened and changed while you were gone.
Belfast, MEBangor Daily News

‘As Unique As Belfast’ project kicks off

BELFAST – Our Town Belfast announced the selection of five artists for its “Unique As Belfast” crosswalk art project following final approval by the Belfast City Council on Tuesday evening. The project is inspired by previous related projects downtown. For many years the crosswalk from the Colonial Theatre to City hall has been painted with “movie stars”. In 2017 the Pedestrian, Biking, and Hiking Committee installed paintings of chicken feet in the two crosswalks from Main Street to Washington Street.
Belfast, MEpenbaypilot.com

Artists selected for ‘Unique As Belfast’ crosswalk art project

BELFAST — Our Town Belfast announced May 6, 2021, the selection of five artists for its “Unique As Belfast” crosswalk art project following final approval by the Belfast City Council on Tuesday evening. Artists selected include:. Samantha Maheu - Searsmont. Annadeene Fowler - Belfast. Ashley Megquire - Belmont. Kristyne Sanderson...
Belfast, MEwabi.tv

Belfast group helping the city bloom by planting thousands of daffodils

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - If you have driven through Belfast recently, you may have noticed the thousands of daffodils planted throughout the city. “Because it’s only like 2-3 weeks in the spring, I think it’s great,” said Collin Brewster Cunning, a volunteer with The Belfast Daffodil Project. “It’s been fun driving around and seeing the yellow and white.”