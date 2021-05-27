Belfast Rotary golf tournament tees off June 5
NORTHPORT — The Belfast Rotary Club charitable fundraiser and golf tournament tees off at the Northport Golf Club on Saturday, June 5. “We had to cancel this popular event last year but I guess people are anxious to play golf this spring,” said event chairperson Paul Doody, of Camden National Bank, in a news release. “We’re full up with eighteen four-person teams signed up to challenge the 2019 winning team from Penobscot McCrum Foods in Belfast.”www.penbaypilot.com