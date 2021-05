The calendar flipped to May on Saturday, and the first month of the season is history. For some, April was a bountiful time. Others likely will be glad to leave it behind. In 2021, thankfully, there is once again plenty of time to do just that. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the opening month was roughly half of the 60-game schedule. The return of the 162-game slate offers opportunity to make an early slump a mere footnote as the weather warms.