South San Francisco, CA

Mission Blue Butterfly Monitoring on Sign Hill

By Editor
everythingsouthcity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth San Francisco, CA May 27, 2021 Submitted by Emma Lewis, Natural Resource Specialist. For three months, City College of San Francisco student Brittney Johansen surveyed Sign Hill weekly for mission blue butterflies. Using mission blue butterfly eggs as a proxy for the population, Brittney spent the spring surveying Sign...

