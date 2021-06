SliceFest is coming back to Birmingham this year, and will offer its usual crowd-pleasing lineup of bands, beer and pizza on Oct. 2. One music act has been announced -- JJ Grey and Mofro -- and advance tickets are on sale via the festival website. Prices are $35 general admission, $150 VIP. (VIP tickets include access to a separate lounge, restrooms and bar; plus catered food and a live music feed from the stage.)