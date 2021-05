Bryce Darnell put it best after the Missouri Southern baseball team’s likely season-ending loss to Central Oklahoma in the MIAA tournament on Sunday at Warren Turner Field. “The sad part is you don’t want it to end,” the head coach said. “A lot of these guys meant a lot to our program. We have some hall of famers in this bunch that will be in our Athletic Hall of Fame. It’s hard to see them go, but it always comes to an end.”