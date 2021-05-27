WWE: Renee Young Forbidden From Mentioning Husband, Jon Moxley, In Cookbook

Renee Paquette, aka WWE's Renee Young, recently appeared on a podcast wherein she revealed the startling revelation that when she had released a cookbook through World Wrestling Entertainment, the company had barred her from mentioning her husband, Jon Moxley, during the time as he was working for their competition, AEW. Her book, "Messy In The Kitchen: my Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously" was eventually released outside of the banner of the WWE, making Paquette able to share the story wherein it seems that the organization wasn't thrilled in her referencing her husband by name.