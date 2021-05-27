Despite A 7x Rally Owens & Minor Stock Will Likely Continue Higher

The stock price of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI), a global healthcare logistics company, has seen a stellar 36% move in a single trading session on May 26, 2021. This can be attributed to the company’s long term guidance of $12 billion revenue by 2026, reflecting over 40% growth from the $8.5 billion figure it reported last year. More importantly, it expects its adjusted EPS to be around $6.00 by 2026, compared to just $2.26 it reported last year, reflecting a large 2.6x growth. Not only did the company guide for 2026, it also stated that it expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.00 and $3.50 next year (2022). Note that 2021 EPS is expected to be even higher (consensus estimate is $3.97), due to higher demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), a rebound in volume of elective surgeries, as well as increased pricing. The demand for PPE and Covid-19 related products will likely decline next year as the crisis winds down, impacting the revenue and earnings for the company.