newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Despite A 7x Rally Owens & Minor Stock Will Likely Continue Higher

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI), a global healthcare logistics company, has seen a stellar 36% move in a single trading session on May 26, 2021. This can be attributed to the company’s long term guidance of $12 billion revenue by 2026, reflecting over 40% growth from the $8.5 billion figure it reported last year. More importantly, it expects its adjusted EPS to be around $6.00 by 2026, compared to just $2.26 it reported last year, reflecting a large 2.6x growth. Not only did the company guide for 2026, it also stated that it expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.00 and $3.50 next year (2022). Note that 2021 EPS is expected to be even higher (consensus estimate is $3.97), due to higher demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), a rebound in volume of elective surgeries, as well as increased pricing. The demand for PPE and Covid-19 related products will likely decline next year as the crisis winds down, impacting the revenue and earnings for the company.

www.forbes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price War#Stock Prices#Earnings Growth#Strong Earnings#Trading Stock#Ppe#Owens Minor#Omi Stock Performance#Pre Covid#Fed#Lehman#S P#Who#Omi Stock Trades#Earnings Outlook#Increased Pricing#Volume#Valuation#Strong Revenue Growth#Oil Prices Crash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is the Growth Stock Bull Market About to Make a Comeback?

Following the epic gains in many growth stocks in 2020, it wasn't surprising to see them pull back earlier this year. Many of these highly valued stocks were arguably overdue for a breather. But with lots of growth stocks finally starting to make a comeback, is the growth stock bull market about to make a comeback?
Stocksinvestmentu.com

What is a 52-Week High/Low for Stocks?

When doing research for an investment, you want to know how it’s performed in the past. When it comes to evaluating past company performance, one of the simplest metrics to look at is the 52-week spread. What is a 52-week high/low for stocks? Aside from a quick snapshot into the highs and lows of the company over the past year, it’s also an indicator of where the current share price falls in relation to the range.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-Cap Potential

Getting in on a stock that goes up tenfold or a hundredfold can change one's life. However, you can't depend on a Reddit-fueled short squeeze to get you there in just a matter of months, no matter what AMC Entertainment shareholders tell you. No, 100-baggers usually take years or decades,...
StocksNBC San Diego

These Are Wall Street's Top Analysts Favorite Stocks Heading Into June

With May coming to a close, Wall Street analysts are fine tuning their recommendations as COVID-19 vaccinations pave the way for further economic re-opening this summer. We used TipRanks analyst forecasting service to pinpoint stocks earning bullish support from the Street, narrowing our search to only calls made by the best-performing analysts. These are the analysts with the highest success rate and average return per rating, taking into consideration the number of ratings published by each analyst.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading 3.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $93.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Domo traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $68.14. 2,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 327,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.62.
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500 Weekly Earnings Update: More Of The Same

Here are two tables posted by Howard Silverblatt, Senior Index Analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices, who publishes great S&P 500 data every week, and he is largely under the radar. In the top half of the post above, Howard breaks down YTD S&P 500 attribution, and then in the...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla Rival Rivian Selects Underwriters For IPO, Could Seek $70B Valuation

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) -backed Rivian Automotive Inc has selected underwriters for an initial public offering, Bloomberg reports. What Happened: The California-based automaker Rivian Automotive Inc, which is also backed by Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), could seek a valuation of about $70 billion when it goes public, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
StocksFortune

Will stocks keep going up this year?

Legendary investor Benjamin Graham once said, "In the short-run the stock market is a voting machine but in the long-run it is a weighing machine." The basic idea here is the stock market can be wildly inefficient in the short-term but over the long-term it tends to follow fundamentals. One...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy in June

If you're frustrated with the market volatility so far in 2021, you're certainly not alone. After a sharp rebound last year, the Nasdaq Composite has been very choppy this year but is currently up about 7% year to date. Two top retailers that are far outpacing the market averages are...
Stockstradinggods.net

Stocks End the Week on Higher Groun

Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rallied on Friday. The Dow and broader U.S. stock market finished in positive territory on Friday, as investors looked ahead to the long weekend. All of Wall Street’s major indices were higher at the close, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) gaining 64.81 points, or 0.2%, to 34,529.45.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Stocks Close Higher On Continued Optimism About Economic Recovery

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed higher on Friday amid rising optimism about global economic recovery thanks to upbeat economic data from the U.S. Relaxations in coronavirus restrictions in several places in the U.S. and Europe following an acceleration in vaccination drive contributed as well to the positive mood in the markets.
Stocksinvesting.com

Shares of Moxian are Surging, Will the Rally Continue?

Moxian (MOXC) is an online-to-offline business that offers an online platform for SMEs in China. Its considerable price gains over the past year have made the stock attractive to many investors. But will the company be able to maintain this momentum? Read more to find out. Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) operates as a cloud-based scheduling and networking company and social network company, integrating businesses and social media websites into one platform. Though based in Hong Kong, MOXC operates in China.
StocksNBC San Diego

AMC Short Sellers Dealt Massive $1.2 Billion Blow After Weeklong Stock Rally

Investors shorting the meme stock AMC Entertainment are estimated to have lost $1.23 billion over the last week. Shares of the movie theater chain rallied more than 116% since Monday. The more than 1,100% jump in AMC's stock since January has defied Wall Street analyst predictions. Investors shorting the meme...
Stocksfintechzoom.com

Li Auto Stock – Why Yext Stock Soared on Friday

Shares of Yext (NYSE: YEXT), a provider of software for enhancing online searches, jumped sharply on Friday. The stock rose as much as 22.3%. As of 1:30 p.m. EDT, shares were up by 18.6%. The stock’s gain followed the release of the tech company’s strong fiscal 2022 first-quarter report, which...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These Are the 2 Nasdaq Stocks to Watch Next Week

Stocks were moving higher on Friday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) looked to be on course to cap a good week with a modest gain. As of 2 p.m. EDT, the Nasdaq was up by about a third of a percent. As summer approaches, it's clear that some investors have...
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AAPL, BB, BIG, SNAP

We’re coming up to a long holiday weekend and the trading in the indices makes it easy to realize that. Volumes are low, as is volatility. That said, let’s look at a few top stock trades going into next week, a four-day trading week in the U.S. Top Stock Trades...