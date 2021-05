50 Cent isn't the man to mess with on social media. The world-renowned rapper is also an infamous troll who bullies and pokes at everybody he can. The mogul just can't help himself. But it appears that another troll has gotten the upper hand on Fif', well, at least for a short moment of time. The G-Unit leader took to Instagram to call out an impersonator who has been acting as if he works with 50's cognac company, Branson.