Small Business And The Staffing Shortage By Industry
Small employers are currently experiencing a severe staffing shortage. In March 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported an all-time series high of 8.1 million job openings with a job openings rate of 5.3%. This represents the number of job openings on the last business day of the month as a percent of total employment plus job openings. It was a 43% increase from the year before in March 2020, the month the Covid shutdowns started.www.forbes.com