newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Warming Waters Are Clogging Turkish Shores With “Sea Snot”

By Priya Shukla
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Sea of Marmara in the northwest corner of Turkey is currently plagued by a mucus-excreting phytoplankton bloom known as “Sea Snot” that is likely due to a combination of coastal pollution and warming waters. “Domestic waste released into the sea without treatment increases the nitrogen and phosphorus load of...

www.forbes.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Forbes

Forbes

196K+
Followers
49K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Water#Sea Snot#Water Treatment#Water Bodies#Commercial Fishermen#By The Sea#Coastal Waters#Water Pollution#Light Pollution#Turkish#Coastal Pollution#Harbor Bacteria#Dead Phytoplankton#Surface#Runoff#Microbes#Oxygen#Carbon Dioxide#Mucus#Turkey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
World
News Break
Environment
Related
Wildlifemaritime-executive.com

Giant Algae Bloom Clogs Nets and Kills Coral in Sea of Marmara

A massive algae bloom in the Sea of Marmara is clogging fishing nets, scaring off tourists and threatening marine life, according to Turkish media. The algae produces voluminous quantities of marine mucilage, or "sea snot," which is piling up on the surface and clogging life on the sea bottom. In some areas it is so thick that fishermen cannot effectively cast their nets, and some communities - like the village of Tekirda? - have had to cease fishing for weeks.
AgricultureUnion Leader

A thick blanket of 'sea snot' is wreaking havoc on Turkey's coast

For months, Turkish fishermen in the Sea of Marmara have been running into a problem: They can’t catch fish. That’s because a thick, viscous substance known colloquially as “sea snot” is floating on the water’s surface, clogging up their nets and raising doubts about whether fish found in the inland sea would actually be safe to eat.
ScienceEurekAlert

Local management crucial to helping coral reefs survive warming waters

Local management of coral reefs to ease environmental stressors, such as overfishing or pollution, could increase reefs' chances of recovery after devastating coral bleaching events caused by climate change, a new study finds. The results suggest that caring for reefs on a local scale might help them persist globally. When waters warm, corals can die quickly and en masse in coral bleaching events. Marine warming due to climate change has resulted in sharp increases in both the frequency and magnitude of these mass mortality events, which have already caused severe damage to reefs worldwide. Because of the global nature of coral bleaching, many studies argue that mitigating climate change is the only way to ensure the survival of these sensitive ecosystems. Occasionally, however, surviving corals rebound after bleaching events, and reefs recover. It's unknown whether local reef management strategies play a role in this resilience. Mary Donovan and colleagues evaluated data from 223 coral reefs from across the Caribbean and Indo-Pacific and found that coral loss one year after bleaching was highly correlated to aspects of reef health - specifically the abundance of sea urchins and macroalgae, which are indicators of overfishing and pollution. According to the findings, locally managed reefs, where human stressors were minimized, fared better than non-managed reefs. While the mechanisms underpinning this resilience remain to be discovered, Donovan et al. argue that, in addition to efforts to reduce global carbon emissions, local management is crucial to helping coral reefs to survive the Anthropocene. "During upcoming global negotiations, governments should remember that in addition to setting ambitious targets for lowering greenhouse gas emissions, empowering local communities to manage reef and other marine resources is an important strategy to reduce the negative impacts of climate change," writes Nancy Knowlton in a related Perspective.
EnvironmentGizmodo

The 'Sea Snot' Invasion Has Begun

The climate crisis is making Earth more dangerous with increasingly severe and frequent fires, storms, and droughts. It’s also making the world grosser. Case in point: It’s responsible for a sludgy substance spreading across waters in Turkey. Ew. The stuff, unofficially and disgustingly known as “sea snot,” was first recorded...
WorldInhabitat.com

Turkey’s Sea of Marmara is coated in snot

A growing coating of “sea snot” is threatening Turkey’s coral and fisheries and preventing locals and tourists from swimming in the Sea of Marmara. The gelatinous substance is really a floating blanket of out-of-control phytoplankton, stimulated by global warming. The tiny sea plants proliferate when nitrogen and phosphorus levels are...
San Francisco, CAPhys.org

Study: Warm water 'blob' put whales on collision course with crab-fishing lines

If you lived on the West Coast anytime in the past several years, you may remember news of "the Blob"—not a horror movie monster but a mass of warm water that resulted from a marine heat wave in 2014 and 2015. A new publication led by a San Francisco State University alumna shows how that ocean anomaly brought whales and Dungeness crab fishers on a collision course—the newest in a line of research from the lab of Professor of Geography & Environment Ellen Hines showing the complicated and not always successful ways humans try to share space with marine life.
CarsPress-Republican

ON THE WATER

Two kayakers enjoy some time on the water at AuSable Point on a sunny, warm day. With temperatures warming up and summer quickly approaching, more and more people have been taking part in outdoor activities and making the most of all the North Country has to offer.
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Plastic debris on remote islands raises temperatures by 2.5C and threatens turtle populations

Accumulated plastic debris on the beaches of two remote island groups increased local maximum temperatures by nearly 2.5C, new research has found. A study of Henderson Island in the South Pacific and the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, a remote territory of Australia in the Indian Ocean, found that plastic pollution acts as an insulator, increasing the temperature of the underlying sand.
EnvironmentNewport News-Times

The weather is warming, but the water is cold

The Memorial Day weekend brings warm weather to the coast, but the National Weather Service warns that water temperatures are still dangerously cold. Air temperatures Sunday on the coast will reach 60 degrees and are expected to rise even higher on the holiday, up to the mid-60's Monday. In some inland locations, temperatures will climb into the 80s.
AstronomySpaceRef

Satellites Show How Earth's Water Cycle Is Ramping Up as Climate Warms

This image shows a forest giving off moisture into the air, or transpiring. When combined with moisture that evaporates from the land, both processes drive evapotranspiration, a key branch of the water cycle. As the climate warms, these processes are expected to intensify. Credit: NASA/Acarapi/Adobe Stock. The rate at which...
Worldhurriyetdailynews.com

Sea saliva threatens underwater life off Istanbul

White layers on the surface of the Marmara Sea formed due to sea saliva (mucilage) continues to be a threat to marine species despite its decreasing density. A group of divers and photojournalists dived 30 meters deep off Büyükada, the largest of Istanbul’s nine Princes’ Islands. While diving to the...
WildlifeFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Rare sighting: Deep-sea fish with arm-like fin on its head washes ashore

A truly odd-looking “sea creature” recently surfaced from the depths of the ocean: a seldom-seen fish with an arm-like filament protruding from its head, a “light bulb” and a set of menacing teeth. The sighting of an elusive Pacific footballfish, discovered on a shoreline in California last Friday, is so...
Apparelairows.com

Proof Unleashes a Sleek, Water-Resistant Performance Fleece Warm-Up

It might be time to look elsewhere if you're hunting for a Patagonia jacket, as Proof just released a compelling alternative at a very approachable price. Free of logos and patches, the ultra-sleek look is built with water-resistant fleece that wicks moisture and keeps you dry in the rain. It's also as breathable as your favorite workout essential and infused with another stretch to never slow down your mobility. It's loaded up with all the right finishes too, including a stand-up collar to block out the elements and a front kangaroo pocket to keep your hands toasty.