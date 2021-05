Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Amy Cooper could have just disappeared from public view. As the white woman who last year became the face of pervasive, everyday racism—Cooper called the police on a Black man after he asked her to leash her dog—she had an opportunity to let her apologies be the last time anyone had to hear from the woman who became reviled as “Central Park Karen.”