My husband died trying to save our kids from drowning. Here’s what you need to know.
(NEW YORK) -- A mother has made it her mission to ensure her family's tragedy will not be repeated after her husband died trying to save their two daughters from drowning. Ali and Austin Joy of Ashland, Virginia, were on vacation with their three children on Father's Day weekend in June 2018. Ali Joy said she and Austin surprised Charlie, who was 9 at the time, and 7-year-old twins Mary and Ryland, with a trip to Atlantic Beach, North Carolina.ktbb.com