newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Kindle Souls, You Won’t Lose Out

By Rabbi Dovid Goldwasser
The Jewish Press
 3 days ago

“Speak (daber) to Aharon, and say (v’amarta) to him…” (Bamidbar 8:2). The Mechilta cites the Talmud (Makkos 11a), which states that “daber” is a harsh expression whereas “amarta” is more gentle and pleasant. Why are both expressions used in this verse about lighting the menorah?. One answer is that lighting...

www.jewishpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindle Books#Soul#The Souls#Talmud#Jewish#Shiur#Blessings#People#Pirkei Avos#Yerushalayim#Home#Man#Shabbos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Relationship Advicechallies.com

A Pastoral Prayer about Love

As you know, I like to share occasional examples of pastoral prayers. I do this hoping they may provide inspiration for others as they prepare their prayers week by week. This particular prayer was prayed this weekend at Grace Fellowship Church. Our Father in heaven, we love you. How can...
ReligionTennessee Tribune

Evangelize Everywhere You Go

There is a hurting world out there, not just in the church, but outside of the church — the body of Christ — and that world is in dire need of some ready saints to go out and witness to it. For this to happen, the people in the church should take kingdom business seriously. The church should never be looked at, especially by those who it comprises, as a “social club.” Yeah, though you “join the church,” you don’t “join the kingdom.” In other words, the saints should have a church that they are a part of, and I’ll dare to say a “home” church where they assemble, be it brick and mortar or teleconference, that they connect with for spiritual growth. The “kingdom” is God’s way of doing things. It’s His dominion here in the earth, His jurisdiction. Kingdom living is just what it is, living a life that gives glory to the King of kings and Lord of lords.
Relationship AdviceUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Support For Marriage

Thank You for all the many ways You are with us and walk with us every day. We trust You and know that You are near. We pray we would honor You with our marriage. We pray there would be no challenge or trial that tears us down or separates us. We pray You would send people to encourage our marriage and help us to build a strong community of believers that would support our marriage. Please help us to operate in our marriage in Your strength and not our own. Please help us to remember we are not alone. We love You in Jesus’ name AMEN!
Religionchristianity.com

How Is God Able to Do Exceedingly More?

In the midst of his letter to the Ephesians, in the third chapter, the Apostle Paul lifts up a mighty prayer for himself and for the people reading his letter, that they might have strength and full comprehension of God’s immense power and love. Then at the end comes the...
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

How do we refrain from being anxious?

Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers. Jesus taught us that we should not worry about our lives: “Therefore, I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes?” (Matthew 6:25, NIV).
Religiontheintell.com

Not even remotely close: It's time to return to our houses of faith | Opinion

Like every other aspect of society, we in the religious community are grappling with the challenges of reopening. Yet while debates rage about complete, partial, or no return to the physical business office, communities of faith must not settle for anything less than the real thing. We must return to our houses of faith.
ReligionLiterary Hub

Imagining Heaven: On the Idea of Religious Quest and Prayer

I was on a trek across the Sierras one summer with a group of friends, including a number of soulful burros who carried our equipment and provisions. When night fell we’d face the dilemma of whether to leave them tied up. If we did, they’d be ready to go the next day, but they’d have methodically eaten everything in reach. If we left them free, we’d hear a rustling around four am: they’d be drifting off, uphill or down, through trees or open space, always east, sometimes for a mile or two, following some deep calling. They were seeking the light slowly dawning on the world.
ReligionThe Post and Courier

Letter: Prayer, God can save America

I feel this message needs to be sent because I fully believe that our nation would not be in the fix it presently finds itself in. If our leaders at the top – including the president and leaders under him – would reach out to the nation and say to us, the people, to worship the Lord God with all our might and try to live for Christ Jesus, then perhaps there would be a healing in our land. How often have you heard our president mention Jesus to us and share their thoughts about his Christian faith?
Religionthelakewoodscoop.com

It Really Works | Rabbi Dovid Abenson

I was excited to receive the following email from the lady who is working on editing my forthcoming sefer “I Can’t Read and Learn”. She is a highly-educated person with a phD but, being a frum woman, has no background in Gemara. Yet with the help of my manuscript, she...
ReligionHerald-Journal

Minister without ulterior motives

One of my sons made an interesting observation about two people in our ward. “I like that one guy,” he said. “He’s ready to be your friend, and then might minister to you, too.”. “That’s nice,” I said, figuring his point was that friendship is, in itself, the point of...
ReligionTennessee Tribune

Letter to the Editor–Jesus and the Vaccine

I wonder if vaccine-resistant evangelicals know that Jesus loved health science. Although he is remembered as the risen Lord and Savior in death, in life he carried on the healing tradition of prophets like Elijah, Elisha, and Isaiah, who was court physician to King Hezekiah. Moses, the originator of the...
Religionhuntingdondailynews.com

Devoted to Christ’s church

Do you know that pastors need to hear good sermons too? One of the great joys of my life is an annual pastor’s conference with the Banner of Truth Trust. I sat in in on some wonderful sessions that honed in on a simple theme: Devoted to Christ’s Church. I’d like for us to consider that idea from several angles.
Religionallongeorgia.com

Dirt Road Believer: Humanity Versus Eternity

FAITH COLUMN: The following article is an opinion piece and reflects the views of only the author and not those of AllOnGeorgia. I have noticed the word humanity popping up all around me lately. It usually appears in cases where there is an absence of humanity. The word means having or showing compassion or benevolence. In today’s news reports, the ubiquitous question is, “How do we restore humanity?”
Weatherford, TXWeatherford Democrat

LETTER: False teachers and prophets in the church

Anyone trained to recognize counterfeit money knows the best method is to be so familiar with the real thing that the inconsistencies of the fake are obvious. There are countless books and websites that claim to offer insight into the Bible, and countless religions that offer the “truth.” For those of us who are resolved to believe God’s Word, however, the Holy Bible is the first and last authority. Anyone who teaches differently, man or angel, is to be “accursed.” (Galatians 1:8-9)
EducationCanton Daily Ledger

Advice you won't hear at graduation

Time once again for Dave's Swell Advice to the Graduates, some hard-learned wisdom from a guy who has made many mistakes. Sprinkle this advice in with the boring stuff you get during your commencement ceremony, and maybe you won't buy an expensive time-share at some resort. Or help someone in Nigeria free up untold millions. Or get a big, ghastly tattoo that will be unrecognizable when you arrive at Assisted Living.
Religionthejacksonpress.org

Jesus is the narrow Way

H/T to Al Garza for this timely article….. Matthew 6:33. But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. We are called to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and Him crucified. God’s Word gives no wiggle room to preach and teach by emotions, but by His Holy spirit; to preach in Truth. The Bible tells us in James 4:17. So whoever knows the right thing to do and fails to do it, for him it is sin.
Gardeningnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Nurturing the seeds

What are the gifts, or special talents, that are within each of us? Think for a moment. When we talk about each of us having different gifts, we’re really talking about various abilities and attributes. We’re talking about the practical kinds of things that help us navigate the day-to-day aspects of our world. In that sense, it is true to say that no one has all the gifts.
LifestyleThought Catalog

How To Build A To-Do List That Won’t Completely Burn You Out

Gloria Steinem said, “Without leaps of imagination or dreaming, we lose the excitement of possibilities. Dreaming, after all, is a form of planning.”. So, if you are a planned, organized, cautious, and hardworking person, it may seem like you’ve got it all together. Your life will look pristine, and no one would guess there’s trouble brewing inside, because after all, you are so meticulous. So, how could anything go wrong? But let’s look beyond the façade.
Religionagupdate.com

Beware actions God hates

Brian Simmons, in his introduction to the book of Proverbs, calls it a “divine seminary of wisdom and revelation to learn the ways of God.” He goes on to state the word “proverb” has two meanings – one is as a parable or saying that expresses wisdom. It can also mean to rule, take dominion or reign with power.