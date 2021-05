A man was critically injured and another was arrested in a shooting at a Ridgeland gas station on Saturday evening, according to police. Malik Bostick, 23, of Ridgeland was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime and failing to stop for blue lights after his car ran out of gas while speeding on U.S. 17, according to a press release from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.