Police ask for help finding a car linked to double slaying

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Fairfax County Police are asking people to help them find a car they believe is key in the investigation of the fatal shooting of a husband and wife on Wednesday morning.

Fairfax County police identified the victims as Edward McDaniel Jr., 55, and Brenda McDaniel, 63, both of Springfield. Both were military doctors, and Edward McDaniel was still active with the Army as a colonel.

The McDaniels were “viciously shot and killed up close at point-blank range,” Police Chief Kevin Davis said. Investigators believe the deaths are connected to a dispute or burglary at the house just two days earlier, police said.

Family members in the home at the time of the shooting were relocated to a safe place.

“The shooter or shooters, we strongly believe, are known to a relative of our two victims,” Davis said. “I can tell you this, this was not a random act of violence, not at all.”

The shooter fled in a silver or white 2018 Nissan Altima with Maryland tags 1EF-1479, police said. No suspect description was released.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons involved in the crime.