newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfax County, VA

Police ask for help finding a car linked to double slaying

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Fairfax County Police are asking people to help them find a car they believe is key in the investigation of the fatal shooting of a husband and wife on Wednesday morning.

Fairfax County police identified the victims as Edward McDaniel Jr., 55, and Brenda McDaniel, 63, both of Springfield. Both were military doctors, and Edward McDaniel was still active with the Army as a colonel.

The McDaniels were “viciously shot and killed up close at point-blank range,” Police Chief Kevin Davis said. Investigators believe the deaths are connected to a dispute or burglary at the house just two days earlier, police said.

Family members in the home at the time of the shooting were relocated to a safe place.

“The shooter or shooters, we strongly believe, are known to a relative of our two victims,” Davis said. “I can tell you this, this was not a random act of violence, not at all.”

The shooter fled in a silver or white 2018 Nissan Altima with Maryland tags 1EF-1479, police said. No suspect description was released.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons involved in the crime.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

467K+
Followers
239K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, VA
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Springfield, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Military Investigators#Police Violence#Police Chief#Ap#Fairfax County Police#Deaths#Husband#Shooters#Home#Point Blank Range#Maryland Tags#Family Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Nissan
News Break
Army
Related
Virginia StateWJLA

2 men fatally stabbed in altercation in Virginia, authorities say

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of two men in an altercation in Hampton. News outlets report that police said first responders called to a Shell Road on Sunday afternoon found two men with stab wounds. A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
Virginia StateDuluth News Tribune

Virginia homicide suspect accused of assaulting same victim in September

A Virginia man charged Friday with fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend was set to enter a plea Monday in an earlier domestic violence case involving the same woman, according to court records. Derek Edward Malevich, 40, was charged in September with shoving, punching and strangling Kristen Ann Bicking, who was found...
Virginia StateWTOP

Prince George’s Co. teacher arrested for assault in Virginia park

A Maryland man arrested on assault charges at a popular Virginia park last week is an elementary school teacher, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools. A spokesperson said that since 2014, Michael Pruden has taught at Allenwood Elementary School in Camp Springs; Apple Grove Elementary School in Fort Washington; Samuel Chase Elementary School in Temple Hills; and Valley View Elementary School in Oxon Hill.
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Maryland Teacher Accused of Attacks in DC Park, on Virginia Trail

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...
Fairfax County, VAfox5dc.com

Man killed in Fairfax County hit-and-run crash

DRANESVILLE, Va. - Police say a man is dead after a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in Fairfax County. Officers say it happened around 6:50 a.m. at Leesburg Pike and Redberry Court in Dranesville. Police say they're looking for a 2011 to 2015 black Ford Fusion with damage to the driver's...
Virginia StateWMDT.com

Morning crash in Accomack Co. kills one, injures another

ACCOMACK CO., Va. – Virginia State Police say a woman has died following a crash on the Chincoteague Causeway early Monday morning. We’re told that at around 7:20 a.m., a Starcraft Transit Commuter Bus was traveling westbound on the Causeway leaving Chincoteague Island, when a 2015 Kia Sorento that was traveling eastbound on the same road drove into the westbound lanes and into the path of the bus.
Virginia StateWSLS

Attorneys: Virginia man shot by deputy was in mental health crisis

GROTTOES, Va. – A Virginia public defender’s office says a man who was recently fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time. The News Leader reports the Staunton Public Defender’s Office released a statement Saturday about the fatal shooting a day earlier of Jeffrey J. Bruce.
Fairfax County, VAWashington Post

Pedestrian fatally struck in Fairfax County hit-and-run, police say

A vehicle that sideswiped a pedestrian early Sunday in Fairfax County ticked off a chain of events that left the pedestrian dead, police said. In a black Ford Fusion, the driver struck a man with the vehicle’s side mirror while the man was walking along Leesburg Pike at Redberry Court in the Dranesville area, Fairfax County police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.
Virginia StateNBC 29 News

VSP investigating fatal crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Warren County. VSP announced Monday, May 17, that the crash happened along Route 55, near Greenfield Road, around 2 p.m. Sunday. A 2001 Ford Ranger crossed the center line and hit a 2011 Ford F-150.
Fairfax County, VAtysonsreporter.com

Morning Notes

McLean Resident Killed in Hit-and-Run — 43-year-old Allen Romero died on Sunday (May 16) after being hit by a 2011-2015 Ford Fusion while crossing eastbound Leesburg Pike just before the Redberry Court intersection in Great Falls. Officers responded to the scene around 5:21 a.m. and are now looking for witnesses. This is Fairfax County’s fifth pedestrian fatality so far in 2021. [FCPD]
Virginia StateNorthern Virginia Daily

Front Royal man dies in crash on Va. 55

A Front Royal man died in a Sunday afternoon crash on a county roadway that has a history of accidents. Austin E. Howard, 65, was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger westbound on Va. 55 (John Marshall Highway), when he crossed a double solid yellow center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2011 Ford F-150, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
Virginia StateNorristown Times Herald

Norristown Police Chief Mark Talbot accepts new post in Virginia

NORRISTOWN — Municipal officials congratulate outgoing Norristown Police Chief Mark Talbot Sr. as he accepts the chief position of the Hampton Police Department in Hampton, Va. Talbot, who has led the Norristown Police Department since Nov. 2013, is expected to start with Hampton PD in early July. “Chief Talbot has...