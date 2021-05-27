Cancel
Country Singer Jason Isbell Raising Daughter on Max Cavelera-Era Sepultura Music

It's always great when parents pass down their love of metal to the next generation of children, and sometimes that transaction may come from a source that's not so obvious. While on Twitter, alt-country superstar Jason Isbell revealed that his 5-year-old daughter's new musical obsession is Max Cavalera-era Sepultura music.

