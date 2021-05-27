Additional apartment units sought at 512 N. Valley Drive

This fabulous 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with 1151 sq. ft. has just been totally renovated..... new granite and new cabinets in kitchen & baths, new stainless appliances, new lighting, fabulous shower in master bath, double crown molding and baseboards, new carpet in bedrooms, unit freshly painted throughout along with popcorn removed from ceilings.The property is located on Scenic Highway 98 in Miramar Beach, a much less crowded/ lower density area than in the heart of Destin. This fabulous location is walking distance to many of Scenic 98's most notable destinations. Amazing emerald green gulf view from this east side/pool side unit of the building; overlooking the pool, as well as the incredible coastline gulf views. This unit has fabulous rental history, 2021 projected $48k++(See Morea great return on investment. 2021 current reservations exceed $44k with still some open dates, 2021 projected rentals are $48k++. The unit is being sold fully furnished, along with linens and all of the housewares needed to create your favorite meals at home and is turnkey rent ready for fabulous vacation rental income. The unit has angled rooms with glass from ceiling to floor, glass sliding doors which brings the outside in and provides ample natural light during the day and a spectacular sunset glow in the evening; leading to the very large balcony expansive, 10th floor balcony which is accessible not only from the living room, but from kitchen and each bedroom as well an incredible floor plan with split bedrooms. Enjoy the elegant Master, furnished with a King bed, en suite master bathroom and fabulous new master shower. The guest bedroom is spacious with two queen beds and access to the second full bathroom just across the hall. Unit 1007 offers the option of a second unit entrance. This property comes with two covered parking garages (one just for owners, and one for guests).Surfside is perfect for a primary residence, 2nd home or as a lucrative investment property. Surfside has many repeat guests and has excellent rental history (listing agent can provide Surfside rental history details). Surfside Resort offers all the amenities as any five star resort, which includes large heated pool deck overlooking the Gulf, 2 hot tubs, kiddie pool, pool side tiki hut (serves drinks and food), an enclosed bath house with restrooms, showers and saunas, private sky bridge that goes from pool deck to our private deeded beach with beach service for owners and guests, and beach bar. Surfside has state of the art high speed WIFI internet, interior hallways, covered garage parking (separate owner's garage), free fitness center, lighted sports deck which includes tennis courts, basketball, handball, pickle ball and shuffle board. We also have a picnic area with gas grills. Surfside has a wonderful "in-house" restaurant, outside beach side deck for dining, beach bar, massage and hair salon, a special events room perfect for weddings, private parties, etc., and a private owners room. Surfside Resort has it all.