Kootenay residents asked to participate in bat count

Hiking, biking, horseback riding, and motorized recreation all have one thing in common: trails. There is no better way to celebrate and appreciate the hard work put into North Dakota’s trail systems and recognize the benefits these trails provide for recreation and exposure to the outdoors than on National Trails Day, June 5. This event is a nationwide effort that takes place annually on the first Saturday in June and encourages everyone to explore and advocate for trails. This weekend a number of state parks are hosting events across the state to recognize the day. In partnership with the North Dakota Department of Health, North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is encouraging participation in opportunities to volunteer on a trail project, collect litter, or join in a guided hike or trail activity all while finding physical, mental and emotional restoration. Event information can be found at www.parkrec.nd.gov.