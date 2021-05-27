Pre Bid Meeting for Barge Ramp & ADA Parking Spots on the Spit Paving Project Invitation to Bid

TOWN OF SEABROOK ISLAND REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS RFP 2021-02 The Town of Seabrook Island will accept sealed Proposals from qualified contractors until the Due Date indicated below for all labor, equipment and materials to provide debris monitoring and oversight services in support of the Town's post-disaster recovery efforts. A bid package, consisting of (1) General Terms and Conditions, (2) Special Terms and Conditions, (3) Scope of Services, (4) Form of Contract, (5) Insurance Requirements and (6) Non-Collusion Oath, may be obtained at the Seabrook Island Town Hall during normal business hours, or at www.townofseabrooksisland.org. Except as otherwise specifically noted, the entire bid package must be used in preparing Proposals. Date Issued: June 8, 2021 Solicitation Number: RFP 2021-02 Description of Services: The Town of Seabrook Island is inviting Proposals from qualified firms to provide on-call debris monitoring and oversight services in support of the Town's post-disaster recovery efforts. The successful Bidder must be knowledgeable of federal and state regulations, guidelines and operating policies relating to emergency management and disaster recovery operations and shall coordinate with the Town and the Town's on-call debris removal contractor(s) to ensure a compliant, well managed and organized approach to debris collection and disposal, consistent with FEMA guidelines. Bid Security: Not Required Pre-Bid Conference: Not Required Due Date for Bid: July 2, 2021 - 2:00 PM Date For Bid Opening: July 2, 2021 - 2:00 PM Bid Opening Location: Office of the Town Administrator, Town of Seabrook Island, 2001 Seabrook Island Road, Seabrook Island, SC 29455 Please direct inquiries to Joseph M. Cronin, Town Administrator, at (843) 768-9121 or jcronin@ townofseabrookisland.org. AD# 1943939.