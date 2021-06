The purpose of automated software testing (AST) is to detect and report errors that result in unwanted behavior of an app. No wonder the global automated testing market is projected to grow from USD 12.6 billion, as it was in 2019, to USD 28.8 billion by 2024. 44% of the surveyed software companies are already converting more than 50% of their test operations to automated tasks 📈 Meanwhile, some automation projects fail. Well, no one says that it is an easy task. You don’t have to tell a tester that underestimation is the worst thing. Thus, among other things, unexpected automated testing pitfalls may arise during the process.