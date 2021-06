Two vehicle accidents took place on Mexico streets Thursday evening within a half an hour of each other. But one was far more dramatic than the other. Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Steven Stockdall, 35 of Jefferson City, was driving north on Morris Street. His 2005 Mercury collided with a 2006 Buick, which police say was stopped in the intersection of Morris and Buchanan streets. Shelby Ludovicy, a 19-year-old from Mexico, was behind the wheel.