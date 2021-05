The opening scene of “Spiral: From the Book of Saw” is so disgusting that audiences will be yelling and squirming in their seats. That’s the intention. It shows a man getting his tongue ripped out very slowly — lots of screams, blood, gore and the snapping of muscle tissue. It’s vile and repulsive and makes you despair of humanity. This is the ninth installment in the series, so apparently there are lots of people who are not only willing to sit through this stuff but will even pay for the privilege.