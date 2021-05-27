newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

Meeting to discuss Georgia ballot review canceled

By KATE BRUMBACK
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Citing newly filed motions, a judge has canceled a meeting to discuss logistical plans for a review of absentee ballots from Georgia’s most populous county. Henry County Chief Judge Brian Amero last week agreed to unseal 147,000 mail ballots from Fulton County after a group of voters sued for access to look for evidence of fraud in last year’s general election. He had scheduled a meeting Friday to discuss the specifics of the scanning and visual inspection of the ballots.

