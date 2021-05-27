Why ‘omnichannel’ retail could be the secret to getting shoppers back in store
Gerhard Zehethofer, vice-president for IoT at ForgeRock, discusses why omnichannel could be key for retail outlets getting shoppers back in store. As shops reopened across the UK, retail outlets hoped to see the bustle they once knew quickly return. In April, immediately following the easing of restrictions, visitors to high streets, retail parks and shopping malls rose by 90%. But despite this initial optimistic spike, footfall has since stubbornly remained a quarter below the pre-pandemic norm.www.information-age.com