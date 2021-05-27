Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stowe, VT

Drive through Stowe leads down memory lane

By Guest Perspective
vtcng.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAwhile back, my wife and I took a ride through an area of my childhood. We drove up Randolph Road a short distance and turned right by Theodore Mataski’s blacksmith shop. He was not only a blacksmith but also a wheelwright, one of the last in Vermont. We drove up...

www.vtcng.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
City
Stowe, VT
City
Brownsville, VT
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memory Lane#Road Work#Spring Hill#Living Memory#Moss Glen House#Mccall Brothers#Drive#Randolph Road#North Hollow#Hill Farming#Dead Horse Falls#Farm Work#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
suncommunitynews.com

2011-2021: Tropical Storm Irene left its mark on Vt.'s landscape

A seven-year-long cooperative project helped restore a local river valley. Editor's note: This is the first of a summer-long series looking at the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene 10 years after it ravaged central Vermont. The Sun-Vermont Eagle will examine the impact of the storm, in and around Addison County in the Green Mountain National Forest's Rochester and Middlebury Ranger Districts, as well as climate change impacts locally.
Vermont StateValley News

Column: Return from N.Y. in a Vt. state of mind

My friend and neighbor Randy Coffin, long ago rode the bus from Strafford to New York City to see her future husband, The Reverend Bill, who was staying with Arthur Miller. She carried a pumpkin under her arm for making soup, and may as well have worn long braids and a handknitted sweater, for she was a Vermonter. The British songwriter Sting sings about an Englishman moving through the streets of New York, his walking cane and manners making him feel like an alien. “Be yourself no matter what they say,” he admonishes the listener.
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gets over $100,000 for Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative

$317,000 Awarded to Help Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont Communities Improve Recreation Opportunities. Vermont Business Magazine Grants from the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative(link is external) will help 11 communities and organizations serve residents and visitors with improved outdoor recreation opportunities. Vermont will receive over $100,000 for six organizations. “This...
mynbc5.com

Montpelier Alive Grant Program could welcome in new events to Vermont's Capitol City

MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s been a tough year for businesses in Montpelier, and Montpelier Alive wants to help get people out and about again. “It’s incredibly important that we start to come together again. We’ve all been isolated in our homes and not even in work places together anymore. So, coming together as a community and sharing that experience I think is super important,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg.
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont Fish and Wildlife provides deer ages based on teeth

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says successful deer hunters who provided a tooth from the animal to the department can now see how old the deer was. The information is available on the department’s website. The department was able to get accurate ages for 2,631...
Vermont StatePosted by
Larisa

8 Best Things To Do in Vermont

If you are looking for a unique place on the east coast, look no more because Vermont is the place to be. It's equal parts myth and reality, home to a mystique that other states can only envy. Whenever someone thinks of Vermont, images of sunlit meadows of black-and-white cows, dazzling white ski trails, tidy hillside farms, blazing red maple trees along a stone wall, covered bridges, buckets collecting sap for maple syrup come to mind. Even though these idyllic scenes still exist, there's a lot of modern things that pop up over the years. Nonetheless, you'll get to see both sides of Vermont. To help you have the best time, here are some of the best things you can do in Vermont:
Vermont StatePosted by
Sulabh Gupta

7 Must-Try Restaurants in Montpelier, Vermont

Montpelier, the capital city of Vermont is a perfect spot for a weekend getaway. It is the seat of the International Vine and Wine Fair. Montpelier is also one of the least populous state capitals in the United States. While the city is famous for attractions like Place de la Comedie, the Musee Fabre, and the medieval streets, its food scene is very often underappreciated.
Vermont Stateccenterdispatch.com

2 dead in separate motorcycle crashes in Vermont

RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — Two people died in separate motorcycle crashes Saturday, Vermont state police said. The first crash happened just before noon in Ira. Authorities say 33-year-old Rina Girardi of West Rutland was thrown from a motorcycle after striking a guardrail. The second crash happened late Saturday night on...
Stowe, VTvtcng.com

Popularity of biking equals bike drought

Stowe’s bike trails are waiting for you — if you can find a bike, that is. Enthusiasm for mountain biking grew in the summer of 2020, after the coronavirus pandemic prompted a reconsideration by in activities of choice for those looking to exercise safely. Last spring, with nearly all social activities slowed by the shutdown, Stowe’s trails became the site of renewed energy.
WCAX

Wildlife Watch: Protecting the mysterious wood turtle

The fight over overtime pay for former employees of the Koffee Kup Bakery is going to court. Voters in Stowe on Tuesday are deciding whether to leave their school district. VT's Scott weighs in on potential Liz Cheney ouster. Updated: 42 minutes ago. He says efforts to oust Liz Cheney...
Stowe, VTvtcng.com

Stowe students participated in Green Up Day

Stowe High School students participated in Vermont’s Green Up Day, May 1. The school’s environmental club, co-lead by 11th graders Sarah Evans and Alaena Hunt, organized the effort. Thirty-three high school students from all four grades and three dedicated teachers volunteered for two hours on the cold, windy and, in...
Stowe, VTWCAX

Stowe offers special promotions to encourage visitors

Some local Hyde Park high schoolers are making a name for themselves in a national competition all framed around designing sneakers. Lebanon airport training to create increased police presence Wednesday. Updated: 11 hours ago. There will be a law enforcement training exercise at the Lebanon Municipal Airport in West Lebanon...
mountainliving.com

Driven by Awe and Respect for Nature

In 2003, when artist Kirsten Kainz fell in love with her future husband and relocated from her then home outside Stowe, Vermont, to his in Bozeman, Montana, she had no idea she’d discover an art scene as dynamic as the one she’d left behind. “There’s a lot of support for...