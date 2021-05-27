Cancel
Pre Bid Meeting for the Woodard Creek Culvert Reconstruction Invitation to Bid

cityofhomer-ak.gov
 17 days ago

This meeting is scheduled to start off in the Cowles Council Chambers at 10:00 a.m. The Public Works Director will be present to answer any questions from interested bidders and will follow up with a site visit immediately following.

www.cityofhomer-ak.gov
Seabrook Island, SCThe Post and Courier

Invitation to Bid - REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS RFP 2021-02

TOWN OF SEABROOK ISLAND REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS RFP 2021-02 The Town of Seabrook Island will accept sealed Proposals from qualified contractors until the Due Date indicated below for all labor, equipment and materials to provide debris monitoring and oversight services in support of the Town's post-disaster recovery efforts. A bid package, consisting of (1) General Terms and Conditions, (2) Special Terms and Conditions, (3) Scope of Services, (4) Form of Contract, (5) Insurance Requirements and (6) Non-Collusion Oath, may be obtained at the Seabrook Island Town Hall during normal business hours, or at www.townofseabrooksisland.org. Except as otherwise specifically noted, the entire bid package must be used in preparing Proposals. Date Issued: June 8, 2021 Solicitation Number: RFP 2021-02 Description of Services: The Town of Seabrook Island is inviting Proposals from qualified firms to provide on-call debris monitoring and oversight services in support of the Town's post-disaster recovery efforts. The successful Bidder must be knowledgeable of federal and state regulations, guidelines and operating policies relating to emergency management and disaster recovery operations and shall coordinate with the Town and the Town's on-call debris removal contractor(s) to ensure a compliant, well managed and organized approach to debris collection and disposal, consistent with FEMA guidelines. Bid Security: Not Required Pre-Bid Conference: Not Required Due Date for Bid: July 2, 2021 - 2:00 PM Date For Bid Opening: July 2, 2021 - 2:00 PM Bid Opening Location: Office of the Town Administrator, Town of Seabrook Island, 2001 Seabrook Island Road, Seabrook Island, SC 29455 Please direct inquiries to Joseph M. Cronin, Town Administrator, at (843) 768-9121 or jcronin@ townofseabrookisland.org. AD# 1943939.
PoliticsKanabec County Times Online

Request for Bid-Arthur Township

Arthur Township is requesting proposals for spraying noxious weeds in our ditches for the year 2021. Specifications may be picked up at the town hall or from our website, www.arthurtownship.com under the Forms & Links tab. Proposals may be submitted to the Town Hall until noon on June 25, 2021.
Clearfield, PAClearfield Progress

BID NOTICE Sealed bids will be received at the office

Sealed bids will be received at the office of the Clearfield Municipal Authority, 107 East Market Street, Clearfield, PA until 2:00 P.M. local time on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 for furnishing of chemicals F.O.B. Montgomery Treatment Plant and Moose Creek Water Treatment Facility, Clearfield PA. Bids will be opened at...
Jericho, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Invitation To Bid: Mills Riverside Park Covered Bridge – Reconstruction Phase 1

The purpose of this project is to improve the overall condition of the deteriorating 54-year-old covered bridge which spans the Browns River in Jericho, Vermont. The bridge is the main entrance to Mills Riverside Park. The project will be performed in multiple phases. Plans for Phase 1 are underway and involve the removal of the bridge superstructure – walls, trusses, roof and the installation of safety handrails in accordance with designs provided by Engineering Ventures, P.C., of Burlington, Vermont. Phase 1 construction is planned to begin October 4, 2021.
Omaha, NEomahadailyrecord.com

CITY/COUNTY NOTICE INVITING BIDS 6/1/21

The City of Omaha, acting as Agent for the owner, invites bids for the LEAD HAZARD CONTROL OF DWELLING UNIT at:. Sealed bids are invited and will be received on or before the closing time, as per specifications on file in the office of Rehab Division of the Planning Department, Room 1111, Omaha/Douglas Civic Center.
Agriculturethesierraleonetelegraph.com

Freetown City Council expands urban farming support to 200 women

Mayor Yvonne Aki -Sawyerr: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 June 2021:. We are thrilled to expand our Urban Farming initiative to an additional 200 women-headed households in Ojuku Junction and Kamayama. This has been done with funding from UN Habitat and implementation through CRS, FEDURP (the Slum Dwellers Association) and COHDISAPA.
Politics895thelake.ca

Bridge Sale Concerning For Fort Frances

A Fort Frances town councillor wants federal government involvement in the sale of the bridge linking the town with International Falls. Resolute Forest Products recently announced to the town that it wants to sell off its share of the bridge. Councillor Doug Judson is now putting forward a resolution for...
Energy Industrynorthwestgeorgianews.com

King Salman Energy Park wins US Green Building Council's leadership award

Jun. 13—RIYADH — The King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) has been awarded the 2021 US Green Building Council (USGBC) Leadership Award for the Middle East in recognition of its environmentally friendly approach to construction and development. SPARK, in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, was the first industrial city in the world...
Real Estateindiancountrytoday.com

INVITATION TO BID: White Buffalo Meadows Phase 3 Homes-Colville Indian Housing Authority

The Colville Indian Housing Authority (Owner) invites qualified contractors to submit sealed bids for Project #WA97B043032 White Buffalo Meadows Phase 3 Homes Project. Sealed bids submitted in response to this Invitation for Bids will be received until 3:00 p.m. local time on July 12, 2021, at the office of the Colville Indian Housing Authority, Post Office Box 528, 42 Convalescent Center Boulevard, Nespelem, Washington 99155, at which time and place all sealed bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
Buena Vista, COMountain Mail

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed bids for 2021 COLLECTION SYSTEM CLEANING AND VIDEO INSPECTION will be received by the Buena Vista Sanitation District at the offices of GMS, Inc., 611 North Weber Street, Suite 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 until 4:00 P.M. Mountain Time, June 14, 2021, and then at such office publicly opened and read aloud.
West Pittsburg, PANew Castle News

Bid Notice The Taylor Townsh...

ESCALATOR CLAUSE: (if adopted by Municipality.) Base Bid 10,500 SY Double Seal Graham Ave from RT 168 to Center Avenue. Alt2 7,770 SY 5th Street from Roosevelt Ave to Charlemont Ave. Alt4 6,270 SY 10th Street Roosevelt Ave to Graham Ave. * DESCRIPTION: Must include ADT on wearing surfaces. FOR...
New Castle, PANew Castle News

REQUEST FOR BIDS The City of...

All responsible parties regularly engaged in the business of this nature, interested in making sale to the City of the above named service, may obtain a copy of the specifications and instructions to bidders at the office of the City Clerk, City Building, 230 N. Jefferson Street, New Castle, PA 16101-2220 or by emailing the City Clerk’s Office at CityClerk@newcastlepa.org.
Scioto County, OHPosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

Commissioners announce bid awards

SCIOTO — The Scioto County Commissioners convened on Thursday for its regularly scheduled meeting, announcing the bid awards for several county projects among its 21 items. At the approval of Scioto County Engineer Darren LeBrun, the board announced the awarded groups for the concrete and grout material, emulsion, cutback, and primer materials, and aggregate material projects.
Jackson County, MNJackson County Pilot

Jackson County – Advertisement For Bids

Jackson County will receive single prime sealed bids for Jackson County Government Center West Addition until 11:00 AM local time on June 22, 2021at the cafeteria of Jackson County Resource Center, located at 402 White Street, Jackson, Minnesota 56143 (Contractors may access the building through Door #7), at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Please note that contractors electing to send bids by mail should send bids to the County Administrator’s Office in the Courthouse Building at 405 Fourth Street, Jackson, Minnesota 56143.
Moab, UTmoabtimes.com

CITY OF MOAB – INVITATION TO BID – MILL CREEK DRIVE WATER IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT

The City of Moab is now accepting sealed bids for the Mill Creek Drive Water Improvements Project. All bids must be submitted to the Moab City Recorder’s Offices, located at 217 East Center Street, Moab, Utah 84532. All bids will be received until 2:00 p.m. (local time) at City of Moab, located at 217 E. Center Street, Moab, Utah 84532 on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at which time and place all bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud.
Poplar Bluff, MOdarnews.com

Bids Paper

840 CASES DUAL USE PAPER, WHITE, 8 ½ X 11, 20LB. WEIGHT, PKG. 10 REAMS PER CASE, (TO BE PURCHASED AS A SINGLE SHIPMENT TO OUR WAREHOUSE), THIS SHIPMENT MUST BE A DRIVER ASSIST UNLOAD, OR THE SHIPMENT WILL BE REFUSED, Excluded are Natural Choice Brand Papers. Delivery must be made no later than July 31, 2021. (One) bid per vendor will be considered. Shipping costs must be included with the bid.