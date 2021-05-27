Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

The 2021 BET Awards Nominations Are Led By DaBaby And Megan Thee Stallion

By Bien Luigi
 8 days ago

The nominees for the 2021 BET Awards have been released, and DaBaby is leading the pack once again – with a twist this year. After what has been a fascinating and relatively sluggish year for hip-hop because to the pandemic shutdown, he is tied with Megan Thee Stallion with seven nominations apiece. Another tie follows them, with Cardi B and Drake each receiving five nominations. The BET Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The complete list of music nominations may be found below.

Jazmine Sullivan
Jack Harlow
Megan Thee Stallion
