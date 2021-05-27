The 2021 BET Awards Nominations Are Led By DaBaby And Megan Thee Stallion

The nominees for the 2021 BET Awards have been released, and DaBaby is leading the pack once again – with a twist this year. After what has been a fascinating and relatively sluggish year for hip-hop because to the pandemic shutdown, he is tied with Megan Thee Stallion with seven nominations apiece. Another tie follows them, with Cardi B and Drake each receiving five nominations. The BET Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The complete list of music nominations may be found below.