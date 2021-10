The Utah Jazz front office has long been reputed as one of the best when it comes to talent scouting and roster construction, at least when it comes to forming a winning regular season team. For the greater part of the last decade, the Jazz have excelled at finding diamonds in the draft, from G-League and Europe, or using trades and signing to add the right complementary rotation players who seem to gel with the team perfectly. There’s been some misfires on all these areas, but by and large the front office has been successful.

