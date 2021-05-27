496 West End Blvd

LOCATION! LOCATION! Impeccable Laurel Creek Resort Exquisite 4 Bedroom Home featuring over 3200 sq/ft of luxury living with breathtaking golf course views. This favorable floor plan provides both the easy living of an open floor plan and an luxury lifestyle. This spectacular residence offers numerous amenities including NEWER HVAC, NEWER PAINT, NEWER BATHROOMS, NEWER UPGRADE GOURMET KITCHEN with Subzero refrigerator & ice maker, Viking stove, Viking double oven & steamer, distinguished island, crown molding, and premium granite countertops. Enjoy the expansive sun filled family room with gas fireplace overlooking picturesque views. Spacious first floor master suite includes custom built-ins and adjoining marble master bath. Your living and storage space are expanded as you enter into the finished basement featuring wet bar with sink and refrigerator, built-in entertainment center with surround sound speakers, home office area, half bath, and gas fireplace for the entire family to enjoy. This wonderful home is complete with an expansive paver patio and fenced grounds for quiet relaxation. Friendly neighborhood and prestigious community. This impeccable home is ready for your family to enjoy for all occasions, move-in condition, with excellent school district, and convenient location, travel minutes to shops, fine dining, major highways, and more. Schedule your showing and come take your personal tour today.