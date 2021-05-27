Cancel
House Rent

496 West End Blvd

News Argus
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article496-A West End Blvd-2BR/2BA-APT!! - 2BR/2BA, Main Level, Living Room & Den w/ Decorative Fireplace, Hardwood, Tile & Vinyl Floors, Large Eat-in Kitchen, SS S/R, Free Community Laundry Facility, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Off Street Parking(one car), Power & Water Included!. $650.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days...

www.thenewsargus.com
Real Estatecasabellagroupfl.com

6579 Lake Carlisle Blvd

Beautiful single family home located in the gated community of Waverly at Vista Lakes. As you walk into the property you'll be greeted by a formal living room, gleaming porcelain tile floors and high ceilings. Features include an office/den with french doors, recessed lighting throughout the home, two car garage, laundry room with cabinetry, double sink in the master bathroom, dark cabinetry kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to the dinning and family room perfect to entertain guests. Split bedroom floor plans provides privacy and comfort. This home sits on a large corner lot with an enclosed glass terrace that overlooks the backyard. Enclosed terrace has a mini-split unit to be able to enjoy year round. Enjoy resort like amenities featuring pools, tennis court, lake, clubhouse and fitness center.
Real Estatemurrayrubin.com

316 LAUREL CREEK BLVD

LOCATION! LOCATION! Impeccable Laurel Creek Resort Exquisite 4 Bedroom Home featuring over 3200 sq/ft of luxury living with breathtaking golf course views. This favorable floor plan provides both the easy living of an open floor plan and an luxury lifestyle. This spectacular residence offers numerous amenities including NEWER HVAC, NEWER PAINT, NEWER BATHROOMS, NEWER UPGRADE GOURMET KITCHEN with Subzero refrigerator & ice maker, Viking stove, Viking double oven & steamer, distinguished island, crown molding, and premium granite countertops. Enjoy the expansive sun filled family room with gas fireplace overlooking picturesque views. Spacious first floor master suite includes custom built-ins and adjoining marble master bath. Your living and storage space are expanded as you enter into the finished basement featuring wet bar with sink and refrigerator, built-in entertainment center with surround sound speakers, home office area, half bath, and gas fireplace for the entire family to enjoy. This wonderful home is complete with an expansive paver patio and fenced grounds for quiet relaxation. Friendly neighborhood and prestigious community. This impeccable home is ready for your family to enjoy for all occasions, move-in condition, with excellent school district, and convenient location, travel minutes to shops, fine dining, major highways, and more. Schedule your showing and come take your personal tour today.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

3631 Sahara Springs Blvd

Oasis at Palm Aire home, 3 bedroom 2 baths. Travertine marble floors through almost all the unit except 2 guest bedrooms that have laminate floors. Separate Laundry room, 1 car garage, updated baths, kitchen w/ granite counter tops, breakfast & eat in. Florida room. Formal living room & dining. Screened patio. Master bedroom in suite with bathtub & shower. Chandelier is not included. Community features a beautiful clubhouse with pool, jacuzzi & gym. The back access connects the community with Palm Aire Country Club Golf, shopping centers & restaurants. HOA fees paid quarterly. Firpta Affidavit to be signed by buyer.
Real Estateandreafickhomes.com

13229 ENID BLVD

Welcome home to the epitome of luxury living in this 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath, 6,500 + sq. ft. custom built waterfront Lake Fenton masterpiece. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase a private peninsula home with some of the best unobstructed panoramic water views that exclusive Lake Fenton has to offer. Upgrades and amenities include: professional Wolf & Sub Zero stainless steel appliances, marble & hardwood flooring throughout, laundry on each floor, kitchen on each floor, dual commercial HVAC systems for energy efficiency, grand staircase to second floor, multiple fireplaces, wainscoting/premium trim, theater room w/tiered seating, 30 x 14 enclosed 4 seasons room and so much more. The 2 story great room offers floor to ceiling windows for spectacular water views and the generously sized first floor deluxe master suite offers a luxury spa bathroom w/jetted tub and custom shower. Extensive 2 level decking and patio w/built-in fire pit, dock, seawall, 3 car garage + boat shed.
Real Estateteamrosoremax.com

21 Willow St

A well cared for 2 family located in the west end of New bedford. The property has vinyl siding and off street parking for 2 vehicles with a decent sized yard for all your family gatherings. As you walk inside each unit you will be greeted with beautiful finished hardwood floors and a large double parlor. This 2 bedroom each unit property is a must see.
Real Estateoucampus.org

1232 E. McLellan Blvd

Newly Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with office and mud room! - This is a cool house! The home has been recently updated and boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated tile flooring and updated lighting fixtures! The exterior of the home has been fully repainted within the last few years. There is a fenced-in pool and a large front and backyard area. With close proximity to HWY 51, downtown, shopping and dinning, this one won't last long! Call to schedule your showing today!
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

4718 Monrovia Blvd

Homesite of the Month!!** Special Pricing ***To be built Saint Lawrence at Landsdale by Ryan Homes. Living in the thoughtfully designed Saint Lawrence floorplan is like hiring an assistant to help around the house! For starters, there is a main-level bedroom room with a full bath. A flex area that can be whatever you decide, maybe a formal dining room, additional family room or even an home office! You do you, and definitely invite us over. The main level of the Saint Lawrence is designed for spacious and easy gathering. The open layout lets you eat, entertain or simply hang out. On big game weekends, everyone can get together in the family room or spend time in the finished lower level which includes a bedroom and full bath . With sight lines through to the kitchen, you can easily prepare snacks and drinks without missing a play. Upstairs, you will find the key to an organized laundry room with cabinets. You will wonder how you ever lived without it. The owners bedroom with a walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom you'll get the rest you need. Second bedroom has their own personal full bathroom. Everyone needs a little help and The Saint Lawrence is the home designed to bend over backwards for you! Dreaming of a backyard? All of our homesites at Landsdale offer huge backyards! The community will include amenities unlike any other in the area that are designed to bring neighbors together and form a true sense of community. Plus, they are ready to use! 6,000 square foot Clubhouse, 8-lane Olympic-size pool & leisure pool, tennis courts, playgrounds and tot lots, sport court and open space, walking/biking trails, outdoor amphitheater, and a future elementary school on-site. You'll love the convenience of being less than 5 minutes to Urbana and only minutes to the Montgomery County line! Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative. Ryan Homes is taking precautionary measures to protect our valued customers and employees. Our models are open by appointment. Please contact the Ryan Homes Sales Team to schedule your visit today. $10,000 Closing Cost Assistance with use of NVR Mortgage. Lot premiums may apply.
Tennismandelwillsell.com

10123 Sunrise Lakes Blvd #102

FIRST FLOOR UPGRADED CONDO WITH A BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEW FROM THE SCREENED PATIO. Upgraded kitchen, appliances, flooring, bathrooms, and freshly painted. A/C 2014. Washer/dryer in the condo. Lovely landscaped entry, and parking steps to the condo's front door. This building is within walking distance to the main clubhouse. Sold unfurnished. The community's clubhouse offers non-stop activities - once COVID-19 is behind us - including a theater and ballroom, a nicely equipped gym, free exercise classes, billiards, etc. There are pools, BBQ's and monthly pool parties, a free golf course, tennis, pickleball and much more. 55+ per condo association. Must meet condo assoc. financial requirements.
Real Estatecasabellagroupfl.com

9053 Lee Vista Blvd #1410

Do not miss the opportunity to own this beautiful water front home in a desired Central Park Community. Advertised as 2 be 2 ba, the home will surprise you with extra square footage and a loft that could be converted into a family room/office space/ playroom or even another bedroom. Interior features include generous bedroom dimensions, full size washer & dryer, climate-controlled, plentiful storage, spacious kitchen with maple cabinetry. Vaulted ceiling, and plenty of windows that bring in natural light, make the space inviting and bright! Updated systems, newly replaced AC 2020, tile in the kitchen and living area, carpets in the bedrooms. HOA replaced all roofs about 3 years ago.
Real Estatehomeslegend.com

16 Crimson Cloud Blvd

Resort style living surrounds this beautiful 4 BR/3.5 BA home on Corner Lot! You will fall in love the moment you drive into community with a breathtaking stocked fishing lake, gazebo, pool & more greeting you! This stunning home's high end interior features include trey ceilings, crown molding, wainscoting, Chef's kitchen with island, farmer sink, SS microwave drawer, double ovens, gas cook top under cabinet lighting & granite countertops throughout kitchen & All baths. 3 Guest Bedrooms have direct access to a bath! Master suite with sitting area, direct porch access, 2 W/I Closets, Zero Entry tile shower, Dbl vanities. PLUS TESLA Charging, Storm Shelter, Covered Porch, 3 CAR Garage.
Real Estatechaplinwilliams.com

6700 Hidden Creek Blvd

Great investment opportunity in the heart of St. Augustine. We are selling 50% interest of this property sp the buyer would need to complete the partition here. This is a spacious SFH centrally located in the heart of St. Augustine. Solid structure, spacious floor plan and garage. Needs rehab and TLC, ARV $400K.
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

125 Oxford Blvd

Similar Photos, COMING SOON; Luxury. Comfort. The Parkton. Beautiful craftsman home with 3 bedrooms, owner s suite with private bath, first floor open concept and a stunning exterior feel.
Smithsburg, MDdayhometeam.com

21918 Jefferson Blvd

This sought after Smithsburg school area rancher reveals a 3 bedroom, 1 bath brick/stone rancher. The living room boasts a wood burning fireplace with mantel and built-ins on either side for displaying your many collections of various memorabilia. The large picture window showers the room with morning sunlight. Crown-molding surrounds the living room ceiling. The kitchen appliances, stove, dishwasher, and microwave conveying with the sale. Open dining room shows off your cherished china in the massive built-in china hutch. The hall leads to 3 nice size bedrooms with hardwoods and area rug coverings. The full basement has the washer and dryer and is divided into several rooms. The rear yard has an above ground pool with attached deck, fish pond, shed and many ornamental plants and shrubs. The front exterior displays numerous plants still in bloom, dogwood, shrubs, iris of many colors, and roses . NO CITY TAXES.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

3110 Holiday Springs Blvd #1

Real Estate806homes.com

3517 Julian Blvd

Classic charm with modern touches in this 3/2.5/3! The unique character does not stop at the front courtyard! There are 2 living areas and a sunroom that adds to the entertainer's dream! The redone kitchen has show-stopping wood ceilings along with a large pantry & newer appliances. There's a wood-burning fireplace in the 2nd living area that also has a gas line. The Sunroom has floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the yard. The backyard is where you will want to be! There's a huge repainted deck w/ unique lighting and patio furniture that conveys. There is also a new 7 ft. privacy fence, storage shed w/ electricity, and mature landscaping. The drive-through carport has a new rolling gate and takes you right to the 2 car garage/shop. This garage features another half bath & a floor drainA 9x10 ft slab is ready for more storage! Per seller, there is a new sewer line from house to alley and a newer gas line. Come discover the endless character and features! Call today for a private showing!
Spring, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

3214 W Benders Landing Blvd

Bathroom(s): 4.5 Total Area: 4207 Sq. Ft. Waterfront contemporary one story home on an acre lot in Benders Landing! Gated entry, circular drive, beautiful stucco exterior, whole house generator, oversized 3 car attached garage, stunning light fixtures and finishes throughout. Private study with glass doors; formal dining (or flex room); exercise room with rubber floors and built-ins; sleek island kitchen with quartz counters, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and under cabinet lighting opens to the family room with dramatic floor to ceiling fireplace and glass doors that open to the patio and poo; owner's retreat with sitting area and cozy fireplace has panoramic views of the lake; three spacious secondary bedrooms; backyard paradise features a covered patio, outdoor kitchen, an infinity edge pool and spa overlooking the serene lake.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Far West End business center sells

A business center in Henrico’s Far West End has been sold to a Maryland-based firm. Deep Run Business Centre I & II, located at 3955-3991 Deep Rock Road, just off West Broad Street west of Gaskins Road, includes 88,118 square feet of space in a two-building layout. Feldman Bergin Properties...
Real Estatepontevedrafocus.com

1431 Riverplace Blvd , #2701

The Peninsula, the most perfectly located luxury condominiums in all of Jacksonville. You won't find more gorgeous and decadent downtown living experience than you will here, located at the Southbank of the St. Johns River. Currently available and LIKE NO OTHER, a Southwest corner unit with views of both worlds, Jacksonville's Metropolitan area and the St. John's river - front row to the airshow! Two ways into the unit, one includes a private elevator foyer. Dramatic 10' ceilings with an open floor concept in order to see magnificent views all day long. Other favorite features include, 24/7 concierge service, unlimited access to the 9th floor club room, outdoor pool, jacuzzi spa/steam room/sauna. Fitness center, coffee bar, library, conference, and business center. Last but not least:Apogee Lounge on the 38th floor  private rooftop with unparallel, panoramic skyline and river views. Schedule a tour to see a glimpse of luxury living today!
Golfhometeamne.com

3807 Buccaneer Blvd

This home has officially hit the market & is ready for you to call home! This move-in ready gem will welcome you in with an incredibly spacious floor plan and soaring ceilings. The living room transitions beautifully to the huge kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space! As you make your way to the large master with an ensuite, you will fall in love with its dual sinks and jacuzzi tub. Enjoy fun weekends in the finished basement with a 5th non-conforming bedroom, cozy fireplace, kitchenette, and bar - perfect for entertaining! While in the basement, walk right out to the expansive patio and deck. This backyard contains loads of space to run and play, or grill! The home even backs to Bay Hills Golf Course. This is the one that you don't want to miss, so stop that car and schedule your private tour today! AMA.
Real Estateexitrealestategallery.com

15724 Lexington Park Blvd

This 4 bedroom home is located on a corner across the street from the community amenities center! The triple sliders open up to expanded lanai. It has Vinyl privacy fence, 2 Car garage. Displays Upgraded cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steele Appliances*Upgraded light fixtures, Oversized Master Suite, Two walk-in closets, Rain shower with multiple heads, NEST programmable thermostat, Open floorplan with Tile in Main living area, Less than 25 miles to NSA Kings Bay GA, NSA Jacksonville FL, and NAS Mayport.