496 West End Blvd

Homesite of the Month!!** Special Pricing ***To be built Saint Lawrence at Landsdale by Ryan Homes. Living in the thoughtfully designed Saint Lawrence floorplan is like hiring an assistant to help around the house! For starters, there is a main-level bedroom room with a full bath. A flex area that can be whatever you decide, maybe a formal dining room, additional family room or even an home office! You do you, and definitely invite us over. The main level of the Saint Lawrence is designed for spacious and easy gathering. The open layout lets you eat, entertain or simply hang out. On big game weekends, everyone can get together in the family room or spend time in the finished lower level which includes a bedroom and full bath . With sight lines through to the kitchen, you can easily prepare snacks and drinks without missing a play. Upstairs, you will find the key to an organized laundry room with cabinets. You will wonder how you ever lived without it. The owners bedroom with a walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom you'll get the rest you need. Second bedroom has their own personal full bathroom. Everyone needs a little help and The Saint Lawrence is the home designed to bend over backwards for you! Dreaming of a backyard? All of our homesites at Landsdale offer huge backyards! The community will include amenities unlike any other in the area that are designed to bring neighbors together and form a true sense of community. Plus, they are ready to use! 6,000 square foot Clubhouse, 8-lane Olympic-size pool & leisure pool, tennis courts, playgrounds and tot lots, sport court and open space, walking/biking trails, outdoor amphitheater, and a future elementary school on-site. You'll love the convenience of being less than 5 minutes to Urbana and only minutes to the Montgomery County line! Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative. Ryan Homes is taking precautionary measures to protect our valued customers and employees. Our models are open by appointment. Please contact the Ryan Homes Sales Team to schedule your visit today. $10,000 Closing Cost Assistance with use of NVR Mortgage. Lot premiums may apply.