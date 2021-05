SPEEDWAY, Ind. — IndyCar is a team sport. It takes a team to build the car, and it takes a team to keep the driver safe on the race track. "When you're in the car, you can only see so much — so much in front of you, so much behind you. We have mirrors, you can only really see one car behind you, and you know you're mostly focused forward," said Dreyer & Reinbold Racing driver Sage Karam.