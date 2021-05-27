newsbreak-logo
State Supreme Court declines to take up ‘constitutional carry’ challenge

By Alex Sakariassen
Montana Free Press
Montana Free Press
 3 days ago
Parties in two separate lawsuits challenging the Legislature’s “constitutional carry” law on college campuses will be refiling their complaints in district court, following the Montana Supreme Court’s dismissal of both petitions on Wednesday. The Montana Board of Regents and, separately, a collection of individuals and organizations that includes two former...

ABOUT

Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

 https://montanafreepress.org/
