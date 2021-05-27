newsbreak-logo
Yellen says Biden budget raises U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio but is responsible

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that President Joe Biden’s fiscal 2022 budget request will increase the U.S. federal debt-to-GDP ratio above its current level of about 100% over the next decade.

But Yellen told a U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations subcommittee that Biden’s budget plans were fiscally responsible, partly because the real interest burden to finance the federal debt is currently negative because long-term Treasury yields of 1.6% are below a 2% inflation rate.

“We’ll have a temporary period of spending too and some of these increases, will - beyond the budget window - will result in lower deficits and more tax revenue to support those expenditures. I believe it is a fiscally responsible program,” Yellen said. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese)

