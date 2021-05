Victor Yeimo, a pro-independence political activist from Papua and a spokesman for the West Papua National Committee, has been arbitrary arrested and charged with treason for peacefully protesting racial discrimination in Indonesia during the uprisings in August and September of 2019. In addition to the charge of treason, the Papua Police Chief suggested that one of the reasons behind his arrest was his participation at the 40th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in March 2019, indicating there is a political motivation to his detention. He has been detained in solitary confinement with severely restricted access to his family and lawyer. The Indonesian authorities must grant Victor Yeimo’s immediate release or prosecute him in a fair trial.