Tangerine, Lilac, Yellow, Oh My! Your Summer Color Palette For 2021

Throughout lockdown, people all over the world have taken part in the discussion of personal style in a post-vaccine world. Perhaps you're committing to your most glamorous garb now that the Summer of Hedonism is upon us, or maybe you're sticking to the comfortable yet stylish shoes you've worn throughout your time working from home, day in and day out. Regardless, something is changing about our collective personal style, where it seems that people are simply wearing what they want now for the sake of making themselves feel good. And of course we cannot discount how greatly hair plays into style, whether you are pairing your favorite cottage-core look with simple braids or are dying neon streaks into your tresses to go with your Y2K style. So which hair colors will reign supreme this summer? TIGI international creative team member and master colorist/senior educator at Rob Peetoom Salon Nina Rubel, celebrity hairstylist and owner of Rita Lowery Hair Rita Lowery, Mane Addicts celebrity hairstylist Amanda Lee, and colorist and R+Co Collective member Richy Kandasamy have the answers.