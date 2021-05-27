newsbreak-logo
Tangerine, Lilac, Yellow, Oh My! Your Summer Color Palette For 2021

By Jordan Julian
PopSugar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is widely considered the season to experiment with color. Whether you gravitate toward daring neons or prim pastels, you'll likely find yourself shoving black and gray items to the black of your closet in the coming months. And now more than ever before, after over a year of staying at home, we predict that people will not be afraid to turn heads with showstopping looks. Each summer, different colors tend to take center stage, so we did all of the research for you this time around. Ahead, you'll find a guide to your Summer 2021 color palette, featuring some of our favorite shopable items in each shade.

