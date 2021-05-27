newsbreak-logo
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown Approves $50,000 in COVID Grants for 5 Businesses

By George Nelson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Grant funds approved by city officials will provide needed relief to local businesses whose operations have been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. At its meeting Thursday morning, the city’s Board of Control approved awarding $50,000 from the COVID-19 Business Stabilization Program to five companies located in the city. The board approved grants of up to $10,000 each for Santisi Wholesale Foods, Westside Bowl, Whistle & Keg LLC, W.C. Zabel Co. and Cinemanix.

Related
Youngstown, OHVindy.com

City plans biggest Covelli principal payment

YOUNGSTOWN — The city plans to pay $1.46 million in principal this year toward the loan it took out in 2005 to fund its portion of the Covelli Centre. It would be the largest amount ever paid by the city toward the facility’s principal. The previous largest amount was $900,000 in both 2019 and 2020.
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

Vax-A-Million sweepstakes: could $5M be clawed back from the governor?

OHIO (WSYX) — At least one member of the state board that approves non-budget funding for state agencies says Ohio's "Vax-A-Million" sweepstakes caught him completely off-guard — just months after appropriating millions of taxpayer dollars to help the Ohio Department of Health promote and distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Rep. Shane Wilkin...
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

100% of Paisley House Residents are Vaccinated

Submitted by Jill Cox, executive director, Paisley House. Short of changing our daily routine to wearing masks, smaller groups, social distancing and limited visitation, we have proudly remained COVID-free. Not one Resident of Paisley House contracted COVID. 100 % of them are now vaccinated and 90% of the employees. We...
Youngstown, OHPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Lit Youngstown seeks Andrews Avenue memories

YOUNGSTOWN — Lit Youngstown, in collaboration with the Youngstown State University Department of Art, is seeking memories from current and past residents on the Andrews Avenue-Logan Avenue corridor for the next installment of the Andrews Avenue Memory Mural. The first segment of the mural focused on downtown Youngstown. Dozens of...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

DeWine clarifies changes made to Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine is clarifying changes being made to Ohio's mask mandate following his announcement of health orders ending on June 2. The governor said under the new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said businesses and employers may choose to still require customers and employees to wear masks.
Ohio StatePosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

DeWine amends state health orders

COLUMBUS — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for wearing masks, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a statement about guidelines and mandates in the state of Ohio. On Friday, DeWine directed the Ohio Department of Health to conform the remaining health orders to CDC guidance...
Ohio StateUS News and World Report

EXPLAINER: How Ohio's Vax-A-Million Lottery Will Work

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced a change to the process Monday that will require participants to opt-in. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Opinion: Child Tax Credit welcome relief for Ohio families

The pandemic has been a struggle for parents, and the American Rescue Plan includes some game-changing elements that will massively help Ohio families weather this challenging financial time. To help families navigate the uncertainties of the global health crisis and economic recession, Democrats in Congress recently passed and President Biden...
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Warren G. Harding Students Explore World of Welding

Warren G. Harding High School offers an accredited welding program that provides students with the skills needed to pursue an apprenticeship with an employer after high school. Giving the Mahoning Valley a prepared workforce is the basis of this program, says Harding High School Principal Dante Capers. “I’m excited to...
Youngstown, OHVindy.com

Shy over shots

School districts in Mahoning and Columbiana counties worked in concert to promote opportunities for 16- and 17-year-old students to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations during the first weeks in May. However, student participation in receiving the free vaccinations varied by district. More than 300 students in 19 Mahoning and Columbiana...