Youngstown Approves $50,000 in COVID Grants for 5 Businesses
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Grant funds approved by city officials will provide needed relief to local businesses whose operations have been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. At its meeting Thursday morning, the city’s Board of Control approved awarding $50,000 from the COVID-19 Business Stabilization Program to five companies located in the city. The board approved grants of up to $10,000 each for Santisi Wholesale Foods, Westside Bowl, Whistle & Keg LLC, W.C. Zabel Co. and Cinemanix.businessjournaldaily.com