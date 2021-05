The wait is nearly over for Netflix’s Army of the Dead, the highly-anticipated zombie heist movie that will finally be available on the streaming service this weekend. Directed and co-written by Zack Snyder—the same Zack Snyder who brought you Dawn of the Dead, 300, Batman Vs. Superman, and the now-infamous Snyder Cut of Justice League—the premise of Army of the Dead promises pure, popcorn entertainment. Dave Bautista, Tig Notaro, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, and more star as a team of mercenaries attempting to pull off a heist in the middle of a zombie apocalypse in the city that was once Las Vegas. I mean, this movie as a freakin’ zombie tiger. How could that not be fun?