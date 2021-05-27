newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Krebs, OK

Krebs Public School announces top graduates

By Submitted by Krebs Public Schools
McAlester News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKrebs Public School recently announced top graduates. Parents/guardian and city they reside: David and Alicia Ivy, of McAlester. Other honors/awards:Superintendent's Honor Roll; Oklahoma Junior High Honor Society; Award of Excellence in reading, algebra, science; cross country four years, fast-pitch softball three years, basketball four year, slow-pitch softball three years, track, academic team, gifted and talented four years, yearbook, 4-H, and JOM.

www.mcalesternews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Krebs, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Mcalester, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior High School#Public High Schools#Grade School#Country School#Krebs Public School#Jom#Savanna High School#Graduates#Academic Team#Yearbook Committee#Superintendent#Award#Fast Pitch Softball#Algebra#Slow Pitch Softball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
Related
Oklahoma StateMcAlester News

Triphornia Mubaiwa named an Outstanding Graduate at EOSC

WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College sophomore Triphornia Mubaiwa of Zimbabwe was named the Outstanding Nursing Division Graduate during the college’s 2021 commencement ceremony in Wilburton. Nursing Director Gina Bullock presented the award. One graduate from each of the seven college divisions is selected each year for the honor. The...