Krebs Public School announces top graduates
Krebs Public School recently announced top graduates. Parents/guardian and city they reside: David and Alicia Ivy, of McAlester. Other honors/awards:Superintendent's Honor Roll; Oklahoma Junior High Honor Society; Award of Excellence in reading, algebra, science; cross country four years, fast-pitch softball three years, basketball four year, slow-pitch softball three years, track, academic team, gifted and talented four years, yearbook, 4-H, and JOM.