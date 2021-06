Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their clients are growing numb to the ransomware threat, but that doesn’t change the very real situation that remains. As you know, not only have ransomware attacks been rising year after year, but since remote work became a must, it continues to spike. No, this is not another ransomware article. This is about taking a security-first approach to data protection. Clients need to understand the importance of backup and disaster recovery (BDR) solutions, not as an optional extra cost, but as the backbone of their security infrastructure.