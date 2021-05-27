A Quiet Place Part II Review
Sleeper hit A Quiet Place was simple, effective and free of pretence. John Krasinski wrote, directed and performed opposite his real-life wife Emily Blunt, in a story centred on family. Much of the original was devoted to demonstrating the importance of being together and relying on strength through unity. That this family drama then morphed into a survival horror with silence as its singular trigger proved to be a masterstroke. An insightfulness which carries over into A Quiet Place Part II, as Millicent Simmonds’ Regan comes to the fore.wegotthiscovered.com