newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A Quiet Place Part II Review

By Martin Carr
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSleeper hit A Quiet Place was simple, effective and free of pretence. John Krasinski wrote, directed and performed opposite his real-life wife Emily Blunt, in a story centred on family. Much of the original was devoted to demonstrating the importance of being together and relying on strength through unity. That this family drama then morphed into a survival horror with silence as its singular trigger proved to be a masterstroke. An insightfulness which carries over into A Quiet Place Part II, as Millicent Simmonds’ Regan comes to the fore.

wegotthiscovered.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Djimon Hounsou
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Noah Jupe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place Part Ii#Part Ii#Character Design#Family Drama#Wonderstruck#Review#Idyllic Summer Settings#Silence#Hard Edged Humanity#Subtle Sound Design#Shadows#Themes#Creature Design#Pathos#Structure#Simultaneous Sequences#Creeping Dread#Tension#Plot Points#Surrogate Patriarch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Movies/Film

Emily Blunt Debunks ‘Fantastic Four’ Casting Rumors, Doesn’t Like Superhero Movies Anyway

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been at the top of the fan-casting lists for the roles of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, AKA Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman, in Marvel’s forthcoming Fantastic Four. But even though Emily Blunt nearly entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow before scheduling took her away from the role, the actress may no longer be interested in taking on a superhero role. In fact, she doesn’t even really like superhero movies, she says.
MoviesBloomberg

‘A Quiet Place’ Stars Think Paramount Owes Them Money

Paramount Pictures is in a pay dispute with a Hollywood power couple over the studio’s streaming plans for the new horror picture “A Quiet Place Part II,” according to a person familiar with the matter, creating a behind-the-scenes drama that could affect the income of other big stars. The couple,...
MoviesComing Soon!

A Quiet Place Part II Final Trailer Teases Long-Awaited Theatrical Release

After getting delayed for almost a year, Paramount Pictures has officially released the final trailer for John Krasinski’s long-awaited horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II, starring Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy. The video features new intense footage of the remaining Abbott family’s bid for survival and a new look at the flashback sequence involving Krasinski’s character Lee. Check out the A Quiet Place Part II final trailer below, along with a newly released 46-second featurette!
MoviesMovieWeb

A Quiet Place Part II Final Trailer Arrives Ahead of Its Debut in Theaters This May

We have a new trailer for A Quiet Place 2. This is the final trailer for the long-awaited sequel, which has been repositioned on the release calendar by Paramount Pictures several times. It was originally set to arrive in theaters last year but became one of the first major casualties of the pandemic as theaters closed around the country. But now, the Abbott family is back and they are still contending with the deadly aliens from the first movie, in addition to new threats far from the relative safety of their home.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Are Allegedly Locked In A Quiet Place 2 Pay Dispute

After A Quiet Place Part II was delayed numerous times it missed its original March 2020 release date amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, John Krasinski’s followup to his 2018 horror hit is coming to the summer box office. It’s great news that the Quiet Place sequel will get a chance to play exclusively in theaters, but Paramount’s streaming plan is reportedly creating a pay dispute between the studio and real-life couple Krasinski and Emily Blunt.
Family Relationshipstheplaylist.net

‘A Quiet Place Part II’: An Uneven Middle Chapter Parenting Episode That’s Still Visceral & Thrilling [Review]

Actor/director John Krasinski’s 2018 thriller “A Quiet Place” is terrific for several reasons, but chief among them is how he takes a monster horror film and transforms it into a metaphor for the primal, paranoid, and elemental fears and “what if?” situations vulnerable and exposed parents can often dream up after having defenseless newborns. There’s a parental primitive instinct that kicks in and can really drum up your imagination, and Krasinski uses a basic monster’s invasion idea by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck and reverse-engineers the story to pose a terrifying thought. What’s a parent’s worst nightmare scenario? How about the horrors of the apocalypse and monsters that try and destroy the very fabric of your existence while you have young helpless children you must keep safe at all costs? Imbue that idea with Hitchcockian cinematic tension and expert craft, and yep, “A Quiet Place” checks all the boxes of a scary and deeply engrossing thriller with the highest of emotional stakes.
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

Watch The International Trailer, With New Footage Of The Alien Invasion, For A QUIET PLACE PART II – In Cinemas May 28

In 2018, John Krasinski’s A QUIET PLACE turned silence into the building blocks of fright and forged from the horror-thriller genre a modern fable of family love, communication and survival. With its mix of relentless tension and layered storytelling about a tightknit clan fending off an immensely destructive, sound-attuned alien force, the film became a startling hit and cultural phenomenon. Now comes the story’s unnerving second chapter, which picks up right where the Abbott family left off. But A QUIET PLACE PART II also heads to new places as events hurtle past the fragile sanctuary of the “sand path” the Abbotts created in order to prevail in a reality where even a single footstep could be deadly—and into a world of infinite peril beyond.
Moviesleedaily.com

Quiet Place Part II’ Trailer Arrives, Release Date, Cast Ans Plot

In what could but some sort of unexpected report, Paramount has disclosed the 2nd melodramatic trailer for John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place part II only over 16 months after the first teaser trailer. A Quiet Place Part II is an American terror movie and the series to the 2018 movie...
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

‘A Quiet Place II’ shares its final trailer, saying the film is meant forthe theaters

The latest and final trailer for the upcoming “A Quiet Place II” dropped online Thursday morning. The trailer, which you can see below, gives us our first glimpse of what to expect in the new film. It appears “A Quiet Place II” will take place before the aliens invaded Earth and after the events of “A Quiet Place,” which allows John Krasinski’s character to appear again in the series.
Moviesimdb.com

Paramount Reportedly Won’t Make A New Deal With John Krasinski & Emily Blunt After ‘A Quiet Place II’ Streaming News

When it was announced that WarnerMedia was going to send all of Warner Bros’ 2021 film slate to theaters and on HBO Max on the same day, there was quite a bit of pushback behind the scenes from filmmakers. Reports surfaced that WarnerMedia had to quickly renegotiate deals with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot for “Wonder Woman 1984,” for example, after the release strategy would clearly cause issues with their current profit-sharing deals.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

FANTASTIC FOUR: Emily Blunt Says She & John Krasinski Have Not Been Contacted About The Marvel Studios Reboot

Ever since Marvel Studios regained the rights to the Fantastic Four, fans have been clamoring for Kevin Feige and company to cast the real-life husband-wife duo of John Krasinski (The Office; Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) and Emily Blunt (Edge of Tomorrow; A Quiet Place) as Reed Richards and Sue Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it doesn't sound like there's been much movement on that front.
MoviesMovieWeb

Monsters Attack in A Quiet Place 2 Sneak Peek That Has John Krasinski on the Run

John Krasinski is running for his life in a new look at A Quiet Place Part II, which has arrived to remind audiences that yes, the sequel is still coming. A second behind-the-scenes video has also arrived which has the cast practically begging you to see the movie in a theater, giving all the reasons why you should. The studio had initially planned to release the sequel in theaters globally starting in March 2020, but after several delays amid the ongoing global situation,A Quiet Place Part II will now hit theaters on May 28, 2021.
MoviesDeadline

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Review: John Krasinski’s Pandemic-Delayed Sequel Delivers Some Pretty Loud Thrills

After a 14-month delay due to the pandemic, Paramount finally gets to release its much-anticipated sequel A Quiet Place Part II in theaters on May 28, and box office prognosticators are virtually staking the future of exhibition on it. Maybe that is because, unlike so many other films (some from the very same studio), this one steadfastly has avoided any temptation to alter its course, instead waiting out the storm, and it is exclusively hitting the multiplex and not any odd combination of viewing alternatives, at least at first. What a concept! Along those lines, Paramount was the first studio to offer press screenings only in a theater, picking up right where it left off with three screenings Monday for L.A.-based press at AMC Century City Imax. No links for this one — and it was great to see it on the big screen, right where it belongs.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

A Quiet Place Part II, 2021. Directed by John Krasinski. Starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. After the events of the first film, the Abbott family join forces with another survivor as they attempt to evade the sound-focused monsters rampaging across the planet. A...