newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ might just restore your faith in sequels – and humanity

By Michael O’Sullivan
The Spokesman-Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne thing’s for certain: “A Quiet Place Part II” is less, well, quiet than the first film. That should have been expected from the wicked, Mona Lisa smile on the face of Emily Blunt as her character racked her shotgun after shooting one of the monsters in the face at the close of the otherwise impeccably minimalist, deeply suspenseful 2018 thriller. Aside from that shotgun blast and a few other judiciously placed loud noises, the movie played out in near total, almost entirely dialogue-free silence.

www.spokesman.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Noah Jupe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place Part Ii#Part Ii#Action Movies#Sci Fi Movies#The Secret#Aliens#Humanity#Sequels#Faith#Suspense#Wicked#Sci Fi Steak#Sound#Sonic Perspective#Loud Noises#Concrete#Actor John Krasinki
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesarcamax.com

Movie review: 'A Quiet Place Part II' a missed opportunity to expand story

Three years ago, “The Office” star John Krasinski planted his flag as a big-budget genre filmmaker with the high-concept, sound-based monster movie “A Quiet Place.” The film, written by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck with Krasinski, was a piece of well-crafted schlock, impeccably sound-designed and shot, starring Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt in an effortfully near-silent performance. Co-starring deaf actress Millicent Simmonds as their daughter Regan, the use of sign language and hearing aids made for some innovative visual storytelling and monster fighting. But lift the hood on “A Quiet Place,” and it doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. The film has a single idea, the character and story choices reverse-engineered to stuff drama into a dangerous, yet inherently staid situation. Suffused with a deeply earnest sense of self-seriousness but not a shred of humor, camp, or self-awareness, “A Quiet Place” is horror for people who don’t seem to like horror all that much.
Movieswhattowatch.com

'A Quiet Place Part II' Review: Still silent, still deadly

'A Quiet Place Part II' opts for the bigger, badder, nastier route, and while the silent simplicity of the original still reigns supreme, Krasinski's sequel is a wild creature feature ride worth taking. For A Quiet Place Part II to shock audiences dumbfounded and breathless like A Quiet Place, John...
MoviesFilm School Rejects

'A Quiet Place Part II' Finds More Reasons to Scream

It’s never easy delivering a sequel to a popular film, but it can help if your original film was a box-office hit that left more than a few unanswered questions. John Krasinski‘s A Quiet Place (2018) checks both those boxes, and now three years later he’s returning audiences to a world overrun by alien monsters with incredible hearing. Rather than provide answers leftover from its predecessor, though, A Quiet Place Part II instead raises new ones. Happily, it’s also an intense and entertaining thrill ride that will have you jumping in your seat as it surpasses the original at nearly every turn.
Movies/Film

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Review: The Horror Sequel Retreads Softly, But Carries Less Impact

The first A Quiet Place was a phenomenon for a reason — its immaculate sound design and unique premise (a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by hearing-sensitive monsters) made for a horror film more akin to a roller coaster: immersive, transporting, and almost completely experiential. But strip A Quiet Place of its novelty, and what do you have? That’s the question that A Quiet Place Part II wrestles with.
MoviesDeadline

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Review: John Krasinski’s Pandemic-Delayed Sequel Delivers Some Pretty Loud Thrills

After a 14-month delay due to the pandemic, Paramount finally gets to release its much-anticipated sequel A Quiet Place Part II in theaters on May 28, and box office prognosticators are virtually staking the future of exhibition on it. Maybe that is because, unlike so many other films (some from the very same studio), this one steadfastly has avoided any temptation to alter its course, instead waiting out the storm, and it is exclusively hitting the multiplex and not any odd combination of viewing alternatives, at least at first. What a concept! Along those lines, Paramount was the first studio to offer press screenings only in a theater, picking up right where it left off with three screenings Monday for L.A.-based press at AMC Century City Imax. No links for this one — and it was great to see it on the big screen, right where it belongs.
Moviesmobilesyrup.com

A Quiet Place Part II isn’t getting a PVOD release in Canada

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II is finally set to release in Canadian theatres on May 28th after it was moved from its initial release date of March 20th, 2020. While good news for fans of the post-apocalyptic thriller, most people won’t be comfortable going to a movie theatre while the nation is battling a deadly third wave, that is, if theatres near you are even open.
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘A Quiet Place: Part II’: The Sound of Silence (and Sequelitis)

We begin at the beginning: It’s a lovely, late spring day in Smalltown USA. A tall, lanky man — let’s call him Lee Abbott — gets out of his truck and ducks into a small general store on Main Street. He walks through the aisles, past a shelf full of toy space shuttles, and grabs some bottles of water and snacks. The owner argues with a customer as Lee nods and whizzes out the door. In the background, news reports mention unusual phenomena happening in various cities.
Lubbock, TXkfmx.com

Win Movie Tickets to ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’

Movies are back! Enter to win a pair of tickets so you can see 'A Quiet Place: Part II' at Premiere Cinemas in Lubbock, Texas when it opens on May 28th, 2021. Remember: The more activities you complete below, the more entries into the contest you earn. A winner for this prize will be selected after 8 a.m. on May 28th, 2021. Good luck!
MoviesPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

‘A Quiet Place Part II’: Spine-tingling sequel brings more terror of the strong, silent type

We begin at the real beginning, with a cacophony of sounds. The clanging of a bell announcing a new customer entering a pharmacy. Said customer’s boots clomping along the floor. A loud WHOOOSHING noise as the customer tears off a plastic bag by the fruit stand. Cut to a Little League baseball game, with the sounds of bat meeting ball, parents and siblings cheering, friendly banter in the stands.
MoviesMichigan Daily

John Krasinski on the making of ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

“A Quiet Place” broke boundaries in 2018. It was a theatrical experience, where no one dared to eat popcorn or whisper to their friends. It was a new take on a thriller; instead of being haphazardly thrown in, jump scares were used meticulously. A scary movie wrapped in a genuine family love story, it was an enormous success, making approximately $188 million domestically. As director John Krasinski (“The Office”) put it in our roundtable interview with him, “The entire experience of the first movie was a wow moment.”
MoviesAustin American-Statesman

'A Quiet Place Part II' review: Alien thriller sequel feels familiar in a pandemic

When I went to see “A Quiet Place Part II” in theaters, I thought I had finally found a temporary escape from pandemic life. For so long, I have been looking for a quiet place to watch a movie, free of internet lags and roommates talking in the background. With my phone turned off, I could take a breather from endless news notifications.
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ review: An enjoyable improvement

Full disclaimer- I hated A Quiet Place. Hated it! I have gone on many a rant on why that movie was awful. It was slow, dragged on way too long, and had too many plot holes that totally ruined the entire viewing experience for me. I’m all for suspension of disbelief, but the first movie had far too many issues.
MoviesHollywoodChicago.com

Film Review: ‘A Quiet Place II’ is No Echo, But a Sonic Boom of a Sequel

CHICAGO – The horror genre gets a bad rap but in many ways, they’ve earned it. That’s not to say that every horror film is inherently bad, but at the smallest sign of financial/critical success, the studios will try to franchise it like it’s an IHOP. For example, let’s look at the cautionary tale known as the Saw franchise, which recently released a film that likely none of you saw.
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

Review: John Krasinski crafts worthy sequel in ‘A Quiet Place II’

Actor, filmmaker and good guy extraordinaire John Krasinski taps in to something with his “A Quiet Place” films. It’s horror done in a way that’s at least more palatable for those such as me. After the onset of Jason Voorhees from the “Friday the 13th” films and Michael Myers in...
Moviesnewsatw.com

A Quiet Place II review: Silent sequel screams with suspense

Listen up. A Quiet Place II is finally here, and it’s even more resonant in the pandemic era. The silent-scare sequel, opening this weekend, takes an assured step into a wider world with more precision-tooled suspense, although it doesn’t expand on the first film as much as you might hope.
Moviesfilmdaily.co

Streaming !! “A Quiet Place Part II” Online: How and Where watch, Storyline

A Quiet Place Part II is finally releasing theaters nationwide this Friday after premiering over a year ago in March 2020 and then promptly being postponed. A Quiet Place Part II is a movie starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Cillian Murphy. Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown See here.