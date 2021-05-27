‘A Quiet Place Part II’ might just restore your faith in sequels – and humanity
One thing’s for certain: “A Quiet Place Part II” is less, well, quiet than the first film. That should have been expected from the wicked, Mona Lisa smile on the face of Emily Blunt as her character racked her shotgun after shooting one of the monsters in the face at the close of the otherwise impeccably minimalist, deeply suspenseful 2018 thriller. Aside from that shotgun blast and a few other judiciously placed loud noises, the movie played out in near total, almost entirely dialogue-free silence.www.spokesman.com