Missoula, MT

Clark Fork rises to minor flood stage above Missoula

By Associated Press
Missoulian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForecasters say the Clark Fork River has reached minor flood stage and above Missoula and is expected to crest Saturday morning. The National Weather Service says flooding of some low-lying areas along the rivers is possible, particularly in the flood-prone Orchard Homes area. The river topped the flood stage of...

missoulian.com
City
Orchard Homes, MT
City
Missoula, MT
#Thunderstorms#Rain Returns#The Clark Fork River#Flooding#Crest#Dryer Weather Returns
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Montana StateFlathead Beacon

Average Streamflows Expected in Northwest Montana

Streamflows in Montana will likely be average to below average after a dry March and April, including the Flathead River, which had a 92% of normal snowpack and a 96% of normal water year, according to the May 1 Water Supply Outlook conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
Missoula, MTNBCMontana

Warm temperatures, sunshine continue

A few isolated thunderstorms could pop up in southwest Montana this afternoon, but overall, expect a pleasant remainder of your weekend. Daytime highs will reach the 70s and 80s with lots of sun!. Warm temperatures will continue through Tuesday, as some spots will surpass the 80 degree mark!. Mostly dry...
Montana StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Update on Boats Found With Invasive Mussels Entering Montana

One way to look at it is that 18 out of 7,113 ain't bad. Of course, just one infested boat can do lots of harm to a Montana body of water. Here's hoping not too many are slipping by, as Montana inspectors have intercepted 18 boats fouled by aquatic invasive species so far this year. As of the end of last week 7,113 boats had been inspected so far, with 1,923 of those boats coming from states with known AIS infestations.
Missoula, MTNBCMontana

Near record highs expected, next weather maker approaching

Near record high temperatures will be possible through Monday. Daytime highs will reach the low to mid 80s across the region!. Warmer temperatures will increase runoff and increase river levels this weekend. No major flooding is expected, but the Clark Fork River above Missoula could move to MINOR FLOOD STAGE by the end of next week. The Bitterroot River at Bell Crossing will move to ACTION STAGE, staying a foot shy of minor flood stage.
Montana StateThe Spokesman-Review

New Montana state record walleye caught, sixth state record fish since August

Montana anglers have landed six new state record fish since last August, according to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. On May 10, Trevor Johnson of Helena added a seventh whopper to that list when he reeled in a nearly 3-foot-long walleye from Holter Lake near Helena. Johnson’s fish weighed in at 18.02 pounds on a certified scale, measured 32.25 inches in length, and 22 inches in girth. He caught the record-setting fish on a jig, according to the release.
Montana StatePosted by
Only In Montana

Whitefish City Beach Is A Beachfront Attraction In Montana You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again

Montana summers fly by in the blink of an eye. In a state where it’s possible (and probable) that we’ll see snow in June, it’s easy to appreciate the warm sunshine and long, beautiful days. This summer, we hope you’ll stick around and explore a little more of Big Sky Country. Start by heading to […] The post Whitefish City Beach Is A Beachfront Attraction In Montana You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again appeared first on Only In Your State.
Missoula County, MTmontanarightnow.com

Fire Danger moved to "moderate" in Missoula County

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Fire Protection Association (MCFPA) raised fire danger in Missoula County to "moderate," due to increasing temperatures and drying vegetation. "Debris burning with permit is still open, but MCFPA urges all outdoor burners to not burn on windy days and to make sure to activate...
Montana StatePost Register

Missing Montana woman's vehicle found with body inside

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The Cascade County Sheriff says a pickup truck belonging to a Great Falls woman who has been missing for nearly three years was found with a body inside it in the Missouri River last week. Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says the body has not been identified....
Montana Stateypradio.org

Field Days: Unloading The Hives In Montana

On this episode of Field Days, Yellowstone County commercial beekeeper Todd Larson unloads hives in Carbon County from a tractor trailer coming from California, where his bees have spent the spring pollinating almonds. Field Days is an award-winning weekly audio diary following the day-to-day life of agricultural producers in Montana,...
Montana StateDaily Inter Lake

Whitefish mulls extending services south of MT 40

Whitefish City Council is taking public input on whether to allow for extending city services south of Montana 40, which would also allow for annexation of property in the area. A public hearing is scheduled for Monday before Council on potential updates to the city’s extension of service plan and...
Missoula County, MTmissoulacounty.us

Missoula County Weekly: May 17-21

Welcome to Missoula County Weekly. You’re receiving this because you’ve signed up to receive e-notifications from missoulacounty.us. Missoula County Weekly will keep you informed and up-to-date on public meetings, county projects and initiatives, and more. If you’re viewing this on the homepage of the Missoula County website and would like to receive e-notifications, you can sign up for them here: https://www.missoulacounty.us/news/e-notification and choose “Weekly Newsletter” as one of your preferences. If there’s something you’d like to know more about, feel free to contact us at communicationsadministration@missoulacounty.us.
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana reports 52 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 52 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website. Statewide, there are 1,036 active cases and a total of 1,598 Montanans have died because of COVID-19. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,685. The number of vaccine doses administered had reached 770,993...
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Montana needs Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

Montana contains countless miles of cool, clean rivers that provide world-class fishing opportunities attracting anglers from across the country. Looking at the wealth of opportunity found here today, many anglers would be hard pressed to imagine there was a time that was any different. However, the legendary status that Montana’s fisheries hold in many anglers’ minds is a direct result of strong conservation efforts enacted by local Montanans.
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Missoula mural goes up in library's water room

A splashy new mural has gone up to complement the interactive kids’ water exhibits at the Missoula Public Library. The water room upstairs at the new library is a boisterous zone. Kids are splashing around at interactive water tables, where they can tinker with whirlpools or snag artificial fish. Look...