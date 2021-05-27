newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lodi, CA

Lodi school celebrates its heroes as the end of a super-challenging year comes to a close

By Wes Bowers/News-Sentinel Staff Writer
Posted by 
Lodi News-Sentinel
Lodi News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hIYQb_0aDa0Vvc00

A few hundred youngsters dressed as Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman lined Virginia Avenue between Tokay and Vine streets Wednesday night, handing out toys, puzzles and flyers to passing vehicles as part of Vinewood Elementary School’s latest “Spirit Week” and annual open house event.

The youngsters represented Vinewood’s entire student body, and those in the passing vehicles were their parents, or “Learning Partners” who helped them get through a difficult 2020.

Vinewood first grade teacher Susan Quesada said the idea to have a superhero-themed Spirit Week came to her as she watched a student and their parent interact during a Zoom session while Lodi Unified School District implemented distance learning the first seven months of the school year.

“They were just butting heads constantly on Zoom trying to (get along),” Quesada said. “She said, ‘you know what son, you’re a superhero. You have accomplished something no one else has had to do.’ I think as a mom and a teacher that just kind of hit me. These parents are grappling with their students. They have to be the bad guy, saying ‘do your work, do your work, do your work’ in a setting where they’re not used to doing that.”

Quesada said hearing the parent call her son a superhero inspired her to do something similar for all the Vinewood students when they returned to campus.

She said she wanted her students to know that she thought they were super, adding all of them attended Zoom class every morning with smiles on their faces.

She said she also wanted parents to know how appreciated and vital they were during distance learning, and through a partnership with the GOT Kids Foundation, Vinewood was able to give them gifts such as a Rubik’s Cube, a football, a Frisbee or water bottle during the evening drive-through.

“I couldn’t reach through the screen and get to my kids when they needed me,” Quesada said. “It was just very heartbreaking for me. This way we can show the learning partners and the students how much we appreciate their hard work. I’m so happy to have (the students) back and they are so happy to be back.”

Principal Ben Koh said the idea to hold a drive-through “parade” came about when school staff was discussing how to hold the annual Open House, when teachers meet with parents and present what the year will be like.

He said staff decided to hold Open House as the drive-through event rather than in-person in a classroom like had been done in years past.

“We said, why don’t we combine the two, because (Quesada) wanted to do superhero day and honor our students,” he said. “We really wanted to focus on (the students). Do the open house, and do the super hero day as one. Now that they are back full-time, it’s still good that we can recognize them for so many changes that they had to face.”

Vinewood counselor Erica Contreras created a five-day lesson plan to teach the students what it means to be a superhero. She came up with an acronym for SUPER — Students Under Pressure Elevate and Restore — and teachers explained each word of the acronym to their students last Thursday, the first day of Spirit Week.

On Friday, students discussed what it means to be a superhero and whether or not children can be one. On Monday, students discussed what courage was and if it was the same for everyone, while on Tuesday, they learned even superheroes have bad days and that no one is perfect.

The final day of Spirit Week, they learned how to show empathy and were encouraged to dress like a superhero.

Contreras said Vinewood teachers were able to see their students display superhero characteristics such as courage and perseverance while learning remotely, but added they could also see the children were struggling with being away from classmates.

“I think for schools, we tend to focus on that academic piece, and it’s just how we work as a school,” she said. “But I’m recognizing that social and emotional piece, that it was extremely wearing on the students. Reflecting on that growth and having them back, definitely there’s more energy, there’s more engagement, enthusiasm, and its been a hard road for them as well as for adults. It’s been rewarding seeing that growth.”

Fourth-grader Brenna Adam, a member of the Vinewood student government, said she thought her classmates were inspired by the lessons presented during Spirit Week.

“They all learned that you don’t have to dress like a superhero or go on TV,” she said. “You could be you and that just makes a superhero. I think a lot of kids felt a little bit more like they knew what to do be a superhero, and I’ve seen lot of people around the school spreading kindness to one another. I think it’s happened forever, but I think this week has been extra, super-duper kind.”

Aaliyah Cox, another fourth-grader also part of the student government, said one thing she took away from Spirit Week was that not all superheroes wear capes.

“Not necessarily do they have to be shown on TV or be famous, they just have to be capable of helping others and being kind to one another, and not just trying to be the best, because no one’s perfect,” she said. “You just need to show you can help others. Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t be anyone, you always can be whoever you want to be.”

Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi, CA
1K+
Followers
25
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lodi News-Sentinel

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Lodi, CA
Lodi, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Night School#Super Heroes#School Year#Spirit Week#Lodi School#Wonder Woman#The Got Kids Foundation#Open House#Vinewood Teachers#Classmates#Superheroes#Kids#Superhero Day#Virginia Avenue#Smiles#Fourth Grader Brenna Adam#Schools#Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Batman
News Break
Society
Related
Stockton, CARecord

Cheers and jeers: Solidarity for a slain officer, a sense of relief as SJ, state begin to reopen

Cheers: Outpouring of community support after officer slain in shooting. In the midst of a wrenching week in Stockton, a week that saw a police officer fatally shot for the first time in nearly 30 years, the community pulled together in extraordinary ways. From lining area roadways to salute the processions bearing fallen Officer Jimmy Inn, to leaving a mountain of flowers and other tributes outside Stockton Police Department headquarters, to an outpouring of condolences on the department’s social media pages, the community drew together and in doing so, drew a tangible line beneath the hashtag police have been using as they shared updates about Inn: #strongertogether. Donors also gave to an online memorial fund that quickly topped $115,000 in the first days after it went live, and McDonald’s and the San Joaquin Asparagus Days were also giving through their own fundraisers for Inn’s family. At the Stockton office of the California Highway Patrol, Officers Smith and Jones joined with Florida 12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge in running a mile through Zechariah’s Running 4 Heroes initiative. Sadly, the run for Inn was Zechariah’s 900th since he started his mission to honor fallen first responders back in 2019 with a mile for each lost in the line of duty. And despite its own grief, the police department sent group of chaplains, community service officers and others to reach out to neighbors still traumatized by the violent shooting. Amid a dark time, the light such community solidarity brings shines that much brighter. “Over the last few days, our department has received an enormous amount of support from our community during this difficult time,” the department wrote. “We want everyone to know that no matter how hard it is right now, we will never forget about you.”
Lodi, CAPosted by
Lodi News-Sentinel

Local students clean up Lodi

In 2020, Lodi Public Works teamed up with Litterati to challenge Lodi residents to clean up the city’s streets. Volunteers download the free Litterati app, join a local challenge, and begin picking up trash on their own schedule. Each piece of garbage collected is photographed and tagged, allowing City of Lodi staff to monitor problem areas and keep track of cleanup data.
Lodi, CAKCRA.com

Lodi winery's grape juice now orbiting space ... for science

LODI, Calif. — A first for the Lodi wine grape region and also the International Space Station: Grape juice is orbiting the Earth. This is part of an experiment to see if whether grape juice can be fermented in space. Winemakers are told to expect the unexpected when the grape juice returns from its out-of-this-world adventure.
Stockton, CAKCRA.com

Asparagus Days festival returns to Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — After a year off due to the pandemic, theSan Joaquin Asparagus Days Festival is back with a few changes. This year's festival — taking place May 13 to 16 — had to be relocated to the Stockton 99 Speedway on Wilson Way after the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds weren't ready to host a large event.
Lodi, CALodi News-Sentinel

Steve Mann: Michael David Winery sends grape juice to the space station

You’ve heard for years that Lodi wine is “out of this world,” but now there’s proof. Lodi’s Michael David Winery sent a small amount of their grape juice to the International Space Station in February, hitching a ride aboard the Northrop-Grumman NG-15 resupply mission. It’s part of an experiment being...
Lodi, CAPosted by
Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi theater group seeks new home with Legion building set to be sold

A local nonprofit performing arts company has a month to find a new place to rehearse after they were informed there current space had recently been sold. Nicole Howton, director of the Lodi Musical Theater, on Monday said the group learned two weeks ago that the Veterans Memorial Building had been sold to an unnamed buyer, and that they need to vacate the premises by June 13.
Lodi, CAlowrider.com

Lowrider Garage is back with a Punch!

The Lowrider Garage series headed north to Lodi, Ca, to visit legendary painter Steve Fernandes, whose talents include candy and pearl fade-aways, color-blending, pin-stripping, air-brushing, and he’s even added the art of engraving to his repertoire as of late. He’s applied his talents to many award-winning lowriders and has filled many magazine pages with his colorful and creative styles as either cover or centerfold features.
Lodi, CALodi News-Sentinel

After long intermission, Lodi Stadium 12 open again

After four months of being shut down a second time due to COVID-19 guidelines, the Lodi Stadium 12 Cinemas recently reopened. “While we have always been dedicated to providing a safe and friendly environment for our guests and employees, additional steps are being taken to comply with guidelines outlined by state and county offices,” Santa Rosa Entertainment Group said on its website last week.