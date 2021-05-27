Lodi school celebrates its heroes as the end of a super-challenging year comes to a close

A few hundred youngsters dressed as Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman lined Virginia Avenue between Tokay and Vine streets Wednesday night, handing out toys, puzzles and flyers to passing vehicles as part of Vinewood Elementary School’s latest “Spirit Week” and annual open house event.

The youngsters represented Vinewood’s entire student body, and those in the passing vehicles were their parents, or “Learning Partners” who helped them get through a difficult 2020.

Vinewood first grade teacher Susan Quesada said the idea to have a superhero-themed Spirit Week came to her as she watched a student and their parent interact during a Zoom session while Lodi Unified School District implemented distance learning the first seven months of the school year.

“They were just butting heads constantly on Zoom trying to (get along),” Quesada said. “She said, ‘you know what son, you’re a superhero. You have accomplished something no one else has had to do.’ I think as a mom and a teacher that just kind of hit me. These parents are grappling with their students. They have to be the bad guy, saying ‘do your work, do your work, do your work’ in a setting where they’re not used to doing that.”

Quesada said hearing the parent call her son a superhero inspired her to do something similar for all the Vinewood students when they returned to campus.

She said she wanted her students to know that she thought they were super, adding all of them attended Zoom class every morning with smiles on their faces.

She said she also wanted parents to know how appreciated and vital they were during distance learning, and through a partnership with the GOT Kids Foundation, Vinewood was able to give them gifts such as a Rubik’s Cube, a football, a Frisbee or water bottle during the evening drive-through.

“I couldn’t reach through the screen and get to my kids when they needed me,” Quesada said. “It was just very heartbreaking for me. This way we can show the learning partners and the students how much we appreciate their hard work. I’m so happy to have (the students) back and they are so happy to be back.”

Principal Ben Koh said the idea to hold a drive-through “parade” came about when school staff was discussing how to hold the annual Open House, when teachers meet with parents and present what the year will be like.

He said staff decided to hold Open House as the drive-through event rather than in-person in a classroom like had been done in years past.

“We said, why don’t we combine the two, because (Quesada) wanted to do superhero day and honor our students,” he said. “We really wanted to focus on (the students). Do the open house, and do the super hero day as one. Now that they are back full-time, it’s still good that we can recognize them for so many changes that they had to face.”

Vinewood counselor Erica Contreras created a five-day lesson plan to teach the students what it means to be a superhero. She came up with an acronym for SUPER — Students Under Pressure Elevate and Restore — and teachers explained each word of the acronym to their students last Thursday, the first day of Spirit Week.

On Friday, students discussed what it means to be a superhero and whether or not children can be one. On Monday, students discussed what courage was and if it was the same for everyone, while on Tuesday, they learned even superheroes have bad days and that no one is perfect.

The final day of Spirit Week, they learned how to show empathy and were encouraged to dress like a superhero.

Contreras said Vinewood teachers were able to see their students display superhero characteristics such as courage and perseverance while learning remotely, but added they could also see the children were struggling with being away from classmates.

“I think for schools, we tend to focus on that academic piece, and it’s just how we work as a school,” she said. “But I’m recognizing that social and emotional piece, that it was extremely wearing on the students. Reflecting on that growth and having them back, definitely there’s more energy, there’s more engagement, enthusiasm, and its been a hard road for them as well as for adults. It’s been rewarding seeing that growth.”

Fourth-grader Brenna Adam, a member of the Vinewood student government, said she thought her classmates were inspired by the lessons presented during Spirit Week.

“They all learned that you don’t have to dress like a superhero or go on TV,” she said. “You could be you and that just makes a superhero. I think a lot of kids felt a little bit more like they knew what to do be a superhero, and I’ve seen lot of people around the school spreading kindness to one another. I think it’s happened forever, but I think this week has been extra, super-duper kind.”

Aaliyah Cox, another fourth-grader also part of the student government, said one thing she took away from Spirit Week was that not all superheroes wear capes.

“Not necessarily do they have to be shown on TV or be famous, they just have to be capable of helping others and being kind to one another, and not just trying to be the best, because no one’s perfect,” she said. “You just need to show you can help others. Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t be anyone, you always can be whoever you want to be.”