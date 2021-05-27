newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Celebrate Being Authentically You With the New Prince Estate x Urban Decay Collab

By Anvita Reddy
PopSugar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrban Decay collaborated with the Prince Estate for a limited-edition capsule collection that celebrates the life and legacy of Prince. In true Prince fashion, the Prince Estate x Urban Decay collection represents and celebrates being authentically you, regardless of what society says. The packaging of the collection features a bold design with black, gold, and of course, purple. Each product even features the iconic Prince symbol.

www.popsugar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collab#Fashion Design#Urban Design#Legacy#Product Design#The Prince Estate For A#Kajal#True Prince Fashion#Collection#Eyeliner#Doves Cry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
People

All About Urban Decay's Prince Capsule and Paisley Park's Shoe Exhibit Honoring the Pop Legend

Five years after the pop legend died at his Paisley Park home at age 57, diehard Prince fanatics can still remember the iconic singer-songwriter in special ways. For the first time ever, the Prince Estate has joined forces with beauty powerhouse Urban Decay to design a curated makeup collection inspired by Prince's music and bold looks throughout the years. Available for pre-order on May 21 and officially launching May 26 on UrbanDecay.com, the limited-edition Live Loud in Color drop features two smoky eyeshadow palettes (with plenty of purple hues, of course), intense kajal eyeliners, a liquid gold highlighter, translucent setting powder and blending brush.
HODINKEE

Interview Fashion Designer Marina Hoermanseder on Her New Rado Collab

You know a Marina Hoermanseder dress when you see one. Her signature? Unmistakable buckle work – not just the errant buckle on a dress or trench, but tops and skirts made of buckles. Her comfort and familiarity with leather and closures and minuscule details make her pastel-hued dive into the world of watches a no-brainer, yet the Captain Cook Marina Hoermanseder still manages to surprise.
nuevoculture.com

Mulberry collabs with three hot designers, and more fashion news you missed

Throngs of punters were saved from the biting chill of a British summer this week as pubs, bars, and restaurants finally unlatched their doors, allowing an otherwise desperately freezing public to savour the luxury of shared, room temperature oxygen. While that’s where many of us would have liked to have remained, rooted into the swirly carpets of our trusted locals, the fashion world took one swift sip and just had to dash, darling!
CelebrationsPosted by
TheStreet

EXPLORE, DISCOVER, CELEBRATE BEING YOU: Global Speaker And Best-Selling Author Creates First-Ever Being You Day

HOUSTON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- May 22, 2021 will celebrate the world's first International Being You Day, pioneered by Dr. Dain Heer, author of the best-selling book Being You, Changing the World. The day has been created to explore what it truly means to be you, beyond the projections of society and need for perfection, and to help people to discoverthe beauty of you and your unique capabilities, while also celebrating everyone's differences.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Urban Decay When Doves Cry Dupes

Here are our dupes for Urban Decay When Doves Cry, which is a neutral-toned, light white with a matte finish. It is a limited edition eyeliner that retails for $25.00 and contains 0.09 oz.
Sole Collector

Familia Honors Prince With New Nike SB Dunk Low Collab

It’s been a little over a year since Familia dropped its limited “Reverse Skunk” SB Dunk High, and for 2021, the Minneapolis-based skate shop has lined up another project with Nike SB. Newly leaked images shared by Leaked.sneaks and JFGrails show a purported Familia x Nike SB Dunk Low inspired...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Urban Decay Delirious 24/7 Eyeshadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Looking for something similar or to see what you have in your stash? Here are some of the top dupes for this product!. We have not reviewed this shade yet, which is when dupes will be added—check...
nicekicks.com

Kids Of Immigrants Celebrate Their 5th Anniversary With A Vans Old Skool Collab

Vans has long maintained a place within many communities, granting style and influencing skate culture across the globe. Within immigrant families, the skate-wear brand was the defacto choice because of its inexpensive silhouettes and impeccable aesthetic. Now, Vans is partnering up with Greenhouse and Kids of Immigrants celebrating the latter’s five year anniversary.
graziamagazine.com

We’re Going Crazy Over the Urban Decay x Prince Collection

The highly anticipated Urban Decay x Prince collection is finally out today, available on the brand’s website and—be warned—it’s selling out fast. The limited-edition capsule collection, entitled “Live Free in Color,” is everything we know and love about Urban Decay, with an added Prince twist. “The collection was meticulously curated...
Byrdie

Urban Decay's Prince Collection Is Worthy of the Beauty Icon

More than five years after his passing, Prince’s legacy lives on far beyond his musical talents. In fact, the multi-talented entertainer continues to inspire makeup trends just as iconic as his catalog of music, which of course, includes songs that have hyped up our "getting ready" playlists for years. Think: U Got The Look, Kiss, Little Red Corvette.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Urban Decay x Prince You Got the Look Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

Urban Decay You Got the Look Prince Eyeshadow Palette ($55.00 for 0.26 oz.) is a new, limited edition palette that releases later this week. For the kind of shades in the palette, it’s a weak offering, which should be more surprising, but Urban Decay’s quality has been inconsistent–often disappointing–so I feel like I’m more affirming what many of us feared. The pigmentation was decent, but there were a few shades that were quite powdery, prone to fallout or sheering out, while wear time, blendability, and ease of use were all generally weaker across the board.
ApparelSole Collector

South Central L.A. Inspires This New Balance Collab

New Balance has tapped Kacey Lynch, CEO and founder of the Black-owned L.A. apparel brand Bricks & Wood, for its latest sneaker collab. The result is a new iteration of the 57/40 inspired by South Central L.A.’s lifestyle. Green suede makes up a majority of this collaborative New Balance 57/40’s...
Essence

Damaris Lewis On Her Friendship With Prince And The New Urban Decay Collection Inspired By Him

The singer's former muse tells ESSENCE how she's continuing to carry on Prince's legacy in his absence. The legacy of Prince is one that will live on forever. Just ask Damaris Lewis, a model and dancer who for years was one of the singer’s foremost sources of inspiration. Deemed Prince’s muse, the stunner shared a bond with the late singer that she tells ESSENCE she’ll cherish forever, and one that stays with her each and every day. That’s why it’s only right that the inspiration behind Prince’s ‘Black Muse’ is the face of an iconic new makeup collection from Urban Decay that’s completely dedicated to the man who’s provided some of the most impactful hits of our time.
MakeupPosted by
BET

Prince’s Estate And Urban Decay Partner For Limited-Edition Makeup Collection

If you’re a Prince fan, you are going to love this. Five years after the death of the musical icon, The Prince Estate has collaborated with Urban Decay to produce a limited-edition seven-piece makeup collection called UD X Prince. The curated collection is inspired by his cutting-edge looks and impactful music will officially launch May 26 but will be available for pre-order as of May 21.
96.7 The River

Prince Getting a Posthumous Makeup Line with Urban Decay

Only Prince would be able to pull off launching a makeup line five years after his passing. Minnesota's favorite purple rocker's estate has teamed up with (also purple) makeup brand Urban Decay for a limited edition, sure rare collector's item line of cosmetics:. The collection was meticulously curated with The...
Designers & Collectionsairows.com

Todd Snyder Celebrates 10th Anniversary With MOSCOT Sunglasses Collab

Todd Snyder is celebrating 10 years in a big way, kicking things off with an exclusive reimagining of the iconic Zilch sunglasses from MOSCOT. The handsome look is crafted from premium Italian acetate and features no exposed hardware on the frame front for a sleek, streamlined appearance. It's paired with custom lenses with backside anti-reflective coatings and a MOSCOT x TSNY temple engraving noting the collaboration.
MakeupPosted by
rolling out

Prince’s estate to unveil curated makeup collection

The Prince estate and Urban Decay have joined forces to release a limited and exclusive cosmetics capsule inspired by the vibrant style of the Purple Rain singer. Prince’s signature color – purple – is highlighted alongside gold and black in the collection created to honor his vivid self-expression. The Prince...
chatelaine.com

15 Cheerful Picks From Uniqlo’s New Marimekko Collab

Uniqlo’s latest limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with Finnish design house Marimekko just dropped, which can only mean one thing: summer is coming. Inspired by Nordic midsummer traditions, the line features seven bold prints from Marimekko’s archives rendered in juicy hues and splashed across some of the retailer’s most beloved basics, including boxy tees, A-line dresses and linen-blend shorts, as well as wide-brimmed hats, shoulder bags and espadrilles. Shop our favourite picks from the colourful collection below.