Celebrate Being Authentically You With the New Prince Estate x Urban Decay Collab

The singer's former muse tells ESSENCE how she's continuing to carry on Prince's legacy in his absence. The legacy of Prince is one that will live on forever. Just ask Damaris Lewis, a model and dancer who for years was one of the singer’s foremost sources of inspiration. Deemed Prince’s muse, the stunner shared a bond with the late singer that she tells ESSENCE she’ll cherish forever, and one that stays with her each and every day. That’s why it’s only right that the inspiration behind Prince’s ‘Black Muse’ is the face of an iconic new makeup collection from Urban Decay that’s completely dedicated to the man who’s provided some of the most impactful hits of our time.