Celebrate Being Authentically You With the New Prince Estate x Urban Decay Collab
Urban Decay collaborated with the Prince Estate for a limited-edition capsule collection that celebrates the life and legacy of Prince. In true Prince fashion, the Prince Estate x Urban Decay collection represents and celebrates being authentically you, regardless of what society says. The packaging of the collection features a bold design with black, gold, and of course, purple. Each product even features the iconic Prince symbol.www.popsugar.com